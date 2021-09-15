Fortnite Season 8 Kor Sniper Elite questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

A new Fortnite NPC known as Kor has come to the island, and by the looks of it, she could be an undercover agent working for the IO.

It's unclear what she wants as of now, but is offering players a chance to earn some experience points by completing odd challenges. These Fortnite challenges have five different stages and yield a total of 80,000 experience points when completed.

How to complete all Fortnite Season 8 Kor Sniper Elite questline challenges

Here is the list of challenges for the Fortnite Season 8 Kor Sniper Elite questline:

Stage 1: Collect a sniper rifle (0/1) - 12,000 XP

Stage 2: Deal damage with an assault rifle or sniper rifle (0/150) - 14,000 XP

Stage 3: Get headshots with an assault rifle or sniper rifle (0/2) - 16,000 XP

Stage 4: Deal damage within 30 seconds of hiding in a Haystack, Dumpster, or Flusher (0/1) - 18,000 XP

Stage 5: Emote of top of a mountain (0/1) - 20,000 XP

There are a total of five stages involved in these punchcard challenges. Most of the "Kor Sniper Elite questline challenges" are relatively easy and players should have no problem completing them. To start the challenges, players need to visit Kor. She can be found at Misty Meadows.

Stage 1: Collect a sniper rifle (0/1) - 12,000 XP

Given the insane amount of loot that players are easily finding in Fortnite Season 8, obtaining a sniper rifle is not going to be a hard task. The fun part about this challenge is that IO Railguns also count as snipers and can be found at the newly constructed IO bases, or simply purchased from Scuba Jonesy.

Stage 2: Deal damage with an assault rifle or sniper rifle (0/150) - 14,000 XP

Since not all players are proficient with snipers, dealing damage with an assault rifle will be the best way to finish this challenge. A total of 150 damage has to be dealt.

Stage 3: Get headshots with an assault rifle or sniper rifle (0/2) - 16,000 XP

This one task may prove to be a bit tricky, as landing headshots is not easy at times. Nonetheless, since only two headshots need to be made, players shouldn't find it too difficult to get the job done.

Stage 4: Deal damage within 30 seconds of hiding in a Haystack, Dumpster, or Flusher (0/1) - 18,000 XP

According to some players, this Fortnite challenge is bugged; however, it's still easy to complete. Players will need to hide within Haystacks, Dumpsters or Flushers, and within 30 seconds of exiting, will have to land at least one hit on an opponent to complete the task.

Stage 5: Emote of top of a mountain (0/1) - 20,000 XP

There are two mountains in Fortnite Season 8: Mount F8, located south of Misty Meadows, and Mount Kay, located south of Catty Corner. Players should land directly at these POIs and emote to complete the challenge before moving on to look for gear.

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed over the duration of multiple matches.

