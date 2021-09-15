Fortnite Season 8 Penny Build Passion questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

With the island of Fortnite being corrupted and brought to its knees by the forces of darkness, Penny has once more been called in to help save the day and restore order.

Players who are looking forward to learning from a master builder, can help her by completing a few challenges in exchange for experience points. These Fortnite challenges have five different stages and yield a total of 80,000 experience points when completed.

Here is the list:

Stage1: Destroy Opponent Structures (0/5) - 12,000 XP

Stage 2: Build Structures in Craggy Cliffs (0/5) - 14,000 XP

Stage 3: Harvest Metal from both Weeping Woods and Steamy Stacks (0/2) - 16,000 XP

Stage 4: Hit Weak points While Harvesting (0/5) - 18,000 XP

Stage 5: Emote within 10m of an Allied Built Structure (0/1) - 20,000 XP

Fortnite Season 8 Penny Build Passion questline challenges (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

How to complete Fortnite Season 8 Penny Build Passion questline challenges

There are a total of five stages in the Penny Build Passion questline punchcard challenges. To begin, players will need to talk to Penny, who's currently located on the west side of Retail Row.

Stage1: Destroy Opponent Structures (0/5) - 12,000 XP

Completing this stage of the challenge is going to be easy. Players merely need to destroy structures built by opponents by any means necessary Given how sweaty Fortnite Season 8 lobbies are, players are bound to run into opponents that will begin base building as soon a shot is fired.

Stage 2: Build Structures in Craggy Cliffs (0/5) - 14,000 XP

To complete this Fortnite challenge, all players need to do is land at Craggy Cliffs, harvest some material and build a total of five structures. Easy as that.

Stage 3: Harvest Metal from both Weeping Woods and Steamy Stacks (0/2) - 16,000 XP

Players should land at Steamy Stacks and harvest metal before rotating to Weeping Woods to do the same. Alternatively, players can even start a fresh game after harvesting metal at Steamy Stacks and drop into Weeping Woods directly to make the task easier.

Stage 4: Hit Weak points While Harvesting (0/5) - 18,000 XP

While harvesting materials, players will be prompted to hit certain weak points in order to speed up the harvesting process. To complete this stage of the Penny Build Passion questline, players will need to hit five weak points while harvesting materials.

Stage 5: Emote within 10m of an Allied Built Structure (0/1) - 20,000 XP

The last stage of this Fortnite challenge is almost too easy. Players only need to emote next to an allied built structure (self built or built by teammates) in order to complete the task.

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed over the duration of multiple matches.

