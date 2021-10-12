Fortnite Season 8 Ragsy Shield Techniques questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Ragsy is perhaps one of the scariest "OG" skins to ever exist in Fortnite. First introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 10, the skin is an alternative version of Cuddle Team Leader.

She is approachable despite the scary attire, and players can talk to her to get started on the Ragsy Shield Techniques questline challenge. A total of 150,000 XP can be earned by completing all the tasks.

How to complete all Fortnite Season 8 Ragsy Shield Techniques questline challenges

There are five stages in the Ragsy Shield Techniques questline. To begin the challenge, players must first interact with Ragsy, located at Risky Reels, north of the Aftermath.

Here is the list:

Stage 1: Purchase a shield item from a Vending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Stage 2: Consume both a Small Shield Potion and a Shield Fish (0/2) - 30,000 XP

Stage 3: Harvest stone from the Sideways rocks (0/50) - 30,000 XP

Stage 4: Use a shield item while in the Sideways (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Stage 5: Take damage from an enemy player and survive (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Fortnite Season 8 Ragsy Shield Techniques questline challenges (Image via StreakyFly/Twitter)

Stage 1) Purchase a shield item from a Vending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

To complete this stage of the challenge, players need to purchase a shield item from a vending machine using some gold bars. Vending machines are located all over the island, so finding one shouldn't be a problem.

Stage 2) Consume both a Small Shield Potion and a Shield Fish (0/2) - 30,000 XP

This task could get a bit tricky, but there is an easy way to do it. Players can land at Craggy Cliffs, collect a small shield potion, and then fish at the beach. As of now, it's not a hot-drop location in most matches, so completing the task should be easy.

Stage 3) Harvest stone from the Sideways rocks (0/50) - 30,000 XP

Players need to harvest stone from purple rock formations within the Sideways. They will need to be quick with this Fortnite challenge as monsters will keep attacking them during the process.

Stage 4) Use a shield item while in the Sideways (0/1) - 30,000 XP

To complete this task, players need to consume any shield item in the Sideways: Shield potions, chug splashes, and shield fish are all viable options.

Stage 5) Take damage from an enemy player and survive (0/1) - 30,000 XP

This is not much of a challenge as it is a routine for Fortnite players. Nonetheless, players need to take damage from an opponent and live to tell the tale in order to complete this task.

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed in multiple matches.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar