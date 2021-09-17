Fortnite Season 8 Scuba Jonesy Surf Turf questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Scuba Jonesy has been busy ever since The Foundation went missing in Fortnite. After finally locating him, he now has some free time to teach players about the wonders of aqua.

Those willing to learn can help him by completing a few Jonesy Surf Turf questline Fortnite challenges. They have five different stages and yield a total of 80,000 experience points when completed.

Here is the list:

Stage 1: Swim at both Lazy Lake and Lake Canoe (0/2) - 12,000

Stage 2: Submerge a driven vehicle into a large body of water (0/1) - 14,000

Stage 3: Throw a fish back in the water - (0/1) - 16,000

Stage 4: Hunt Wildlife (0/1) - 18,000

Stage 5: Consume a fish and meat in a single match (0/2) - 20,000

Fortnite Season 8 Scuba Jonesy Surf Turf questline challenges (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

How to complete all Fortnite Season 8 Scuba Jonesy Surf Turf questline challenges

There are a total of five stages in the Scuba Jonesy Surf Turf questline. To begin the challenge, players will have to first talk to Scuba Jonesy, who's currently located at Coral Castle.

Stage 1: Swim at both Lazy Lake and Lake Canoe (0/2) - 12,000

To swim in Lazy Lake, players will have to travel a little bit southwest of the named locations, and take a plunge into the water. Once done, they can rotate and head northeast to Lake Canoe to take a second plunge and complete the first stage of the questline.

Stage 2: Submerge a driven vehicle into a large body of water (0/1) - 14,000

All players need to do to complete this stage of the Fortnite challenge is to simply drive a vehicle into a large body of water.

Stage 3: Throw a fish back in the water - (0/1) - 16,000

To throw a fish back in the water, players will first have to find a fish. To do this, they can either use a fishing rod or harpoon to catch a fish, and then throw it back into the water to complete this stage of the Fortnite Scuba Jonesy Surf Turf questline.

Stage 4: Hunt Wildlife (0/1) - 18,000

Fortnite Season 8 essentially feels like Season 6 with the amount of wildlife that can be found running about. Players can hunt any wildlife to complete the questline, this includes frogs, crows, boars, chickens, wolves, and raptors.

Stage 5: Consume a fish and meat in a single match (0/2) - 20,000

After completing stage four of the challenge, players should pick up the meat, carry it and find a harpoon or fishing rod. Using either of the two items players should catch a fish. That concludes with the easy part of this Fortnite challenge, now comes the hard part.

In order to consume the meat, players will have to take HP damage. Now, since there are various kinds of fish available, players may or may not have to take HP damage to consume it.

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed over the duration of multiple matches; except for stage 5 of the Scuba Jonesy Surf Turf questline.

