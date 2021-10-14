Fortnite Season 8 Secret skin 'The Queen' icon leak reveals how the character will look

Every season, there is a bonus skin in the Fortnite Battle Pass, with that skin often being a complete secret that players will have almost no information about initially. The Visitor, Deadpool, Wolverine, Ruin, Aquaman, and the Predator have all been secret skins and accordingly, Chapter 2 Season 8 has one as well.

There are precious few details known about the Fortnite Season 8 secret skin, but anticipation is definitely growing. Players may have already seen the thumbnail in the Fortnite Battle Pass section, but that hasn't revealed too much unfortunately. However, a recent new leak may give us a much better look at what the character, known only as "The Queen," might look like.

Deadpool and many others have been secret skins before (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Season 8 secret skin leak reveals The Queen

The leaked image is of a banner, something Fortnite players can use to customize their profile even further. The banner, while giving no details or color, reveals the full body shape of the secret skin coming later this season.

This is certainly exciting as Fortnite players are desperately waiting for any information regarding this secret skin. Every single one of Fortnite's secret skins has always been very highly anticipated. However, one user is concerned about the skin being yet another collaboration.

However, there's no evidence that it is as of yet and the banner icon doesn't really resemble any characters that might be coming to Fortnite. So, it is quite likely that it will be an original skin. There will also likely be variants of the skin, as one user points out that this banner icon appears to be bulkier, lending itself to the idea of wearing armor.

Also Read

Either way, this is the first real bit of information that Fortnite players have received about the upcoming secret skin in some time. There are also rumors that it's going to be somewhat Halloween-themed, so the upcoming Fortnitemares event would be a great time to release it. While very few details have been revealed thus far, the wait could be coming to an end very soon.

Edited by Atul S