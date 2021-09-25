Fortnite Season 8 Venom skin and glider leak ahead of time

Fortnite has been a powerhouse of collaborations lately, joining hands with fashion brands and popular franchises in the game. Fortnite's Marvel collaborations are well known, with many characters like Thor and Thanos already available in-game. Venom is the latest Marvel character to join the Fortnite bandwagon.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Bond with the symbiote with the Eddie Brock Outfit and become Venom.



fn.gg/EddieBrock Apples. Cabbages. Chickens. Floppers. So many snacks, so little time.Bond with the symbiote with the Eddie Brock Outfit and become Venom. Apples. Cabbages. Chickens. Floppers. So many snacks, so little time.



Bond with the symbiote with the Eddie Brock Outfit and become Venom.



fn.gg/EddieBrock https://t.co/JGvOHQ5FQG

Venom has found its way into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 as part of the Battle Pass, and players can unlock this character set when they level up to level 100.

New leaks about the Venom outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Venom skin was dropped in Fortnite on September 24. Here's everything the Venom set consists of in the Battle Pass:

Venom outfit

Exclusive back bling

Glider

Exclusive pickaxe

Here's a look at the exclusive glider and pickaxe from the Venom set in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The Venom Outfit comes in two different styles. First, there is the Eddie Brock style, and the other is the Symbiote style. Furthermore, a Venom Symbiote Mythic will be added to Fortnite Island. However, it is worth noting that the exclusive pickaxe that comes in the Venom bundle can only be used with the Venom outfit.

The Eddie Brock outfit in the Venom bundle has an in-built Venom Unleashed emote, which allows the player to literally unleash and transform into Venom in the Symbiote form.

Furthermore, when players want to switch back to Eddie Brock, they simply have to use the Venom Unleashed emote again.

Venom is not exactly a new character in the Fortnite universe. Therefore, there are several returning items in the Venom bundle as well. Furthermore, players who already own several items from the Venom bundle from previous seasons will be able to get their hands on the Venom bundle for fewer V-Bucks.

Also Read

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Unleash Venom in Fortnite with the Eddie Brock Outfit!



The Fortnite Item Shop has the Eddie Brock Outfit with the built-in Venom Unleashed Emote and included Symbiote Scythe Pickaxe. Or you can purchase the Venom Bundle. Check it out today! Unleash Venom in Fortnite with the Eddie Brock Outfit!



The Fortnite Item Shop has the Eddie Brock Outfit with the built-in Venom Unleashed Emote and included Symbiote Scythe Pickaxe. Or you can purchase the Venom Bundle. Check it out today! https://t.co/OqBPwAvbvR

Fortnite has been doing amazing in terms of collaborations, and it seems to outdo itself every season. WIth the ongoing Marvel and Balenciaga collaborations and the upcoming Naruto collaboration, it seems like Epic has a lot in store for players for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by R. Elahi