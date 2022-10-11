Fortnite has a secret hiding spot that's almost like cheating, find it here

There's no shortage of secret hiding spots or 'rat' spots in Fortnite. For players who know the layout of the island like the back of their palm, escaping from opponents or making a quick getaway is simply a run-of-the-mill. However, not all of these spots are created the same way.

Some offer limited hiding capabilities, while others can conceal players entirely. Kobe, a YouTuber, managed to find a good hiding spot in one of the busiest in-game POIs. For the record, while staying at one stop is not how the game was designed to be played, it's nevertheless fun.

Beware of the lavatory lurker in Fortnite

If the header wasn't enough to give it away, Kobe and his teammate hid in the lavatory at Tilted Towers. While this may sound gross, it can't be denied that they've found a uniquely sweet hiding spot in Fortnite.

While the lavatory is not special or extraordinary in any way, what makes it ideal as a hiding spot is the high volume of players that land here. Since the POI is always contested, players keep rotating in and out of the area when they're in the safe zone.

Eventually, some players will rotate into the lavatory in hopes of finding loot. Since there's a chest tucked away behind the stall doors, it has to be broken to obtain the goodies. This is where Kobe and his teammate make their stand.

As soon as the stall is broken down, the player breaking it is greeted with lead and gunpowder. Suffice to say, two shots with a shotgun at point blank range is enough to eliminate anyone. Here's a video of the duo making use of the lavatory in an untraditional manner.

Is this strategy any good in Fortnite?

While the strategy is definitely fun to use, it's not sustainable. Once the stall doors have been destroyed, there's no place left to hide. Players will have to rotate and find another lavatory to retry the strategy. Since there are plenty of them to be found on the island, the technique can be repeated multiple times.

That said, the strategy only works if an opponent comes knocking down the doors. If the lavatory is ignored throughout the match, players will end up camping indefinitely without getting any eliminations. Given that each level in Fortnite requires 80,000 XP to progress, leveling up is going to be slow.

Truth be told, it's far better to camp in places that can be used as a firing position as well. This way, players will be able to shoot unsuspecting targets and quickly rotate while crouching to avoid being heard. While a kill may not be secured, the opponent could have sustained damage and become paranoid.

If players manage to get hold of a sniper, they can easily land a headshot to secure the kill. With all that being said, players will have to decide which strategy suits them better. On that note, while there's no harm hiding inside the lavatory, there's no real gain to be made either.

