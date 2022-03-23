Fortnite has a secret WandaVision teaser hidden in Chapter 3 Season 2

With Doctor Strange now in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, it's pretty evident that Epic Games is building up towards another Marvel-themed season. After catering to DC fans towards the end of the Chapter, the collaboration is now focused on the MCU.

For most fans, Doctor Strange is the main and only Marvel attraction at present. However, according to leaks, there's more at play. To start off with a full-fledged comic - Zero War is in development, and Wolverine is also making a return to the island as an NPC.

HYPEX @HYPEX Wolverine NPC will return this season with a revamped Claws Mythic! Wolverine NPC will return this season with a revamped Claws Mythic!

While this is already exciting enough, a dialog displayed when in conversation with an NPC on the island hints towards the MCU's Vision coming to the Metaverse. And, where there's Vision, Wanda cannot be far behind.

Fortnite Metal Team Leader NPC hints at "Synthezoid" friend

Upon donning the Doctor Strange outfit and talking to the Metal Team Leader, the NPC asks players to tell them about their "Synthezoid" friend. According to Marvel comics, Vision is a Synthezoid made from vibranium. Given the references, this is sheerly not a coincidence. But what could it mean?

Could this be a hint at an upcoming outfit for Vision and maybe Wanda?



(via If you play with the Doctor Strange outfit and talk to the Metal Team Leader NPC, she will ask you to tell her again about your "Synthezoid" friend, which is a reference to Vision.Could this be a hint at an upcoming outfit for Vision and maybe Wanda?(via @timelessorder If you play with the Doctor Strange outfit and talk to the Metal Team Leader NPC, she will ask you to tell her again about your "Synthezoid" friend, which is a reference to Vision. 👀Could this be a hint at an upcoming outfit for Vision and maybe Wanda? 😳(via @timelessorder) https://t.co/Y9KuyKs8fM

Based on the current timeline in MCU's phase four, Vision is dead. After 'The Mind Stone' was ripped from his head during Avengers Infinity War, the superhero ceased to exist. While one can argue that they may be referring to the Vision manifested into existence by Wanda, even then, things don't add up.

Nevertheless, given how full of surprises Fortnite can be, the dialog may come to fruition. With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness airing on May 6, a Vision and perhaps even a Wanda outfit may be added to the game. For now, players should take this information with a pinch of salt and a dash of optimism.

ShadowOpsFN @GhostOpsFN @ShiinaBR @timelessorder They always do a skin for the tier 100 plus the movie is releasing later @ShiinaBR @timelessorder They always do a skin for the tier 100 plus the movie is releasing later

Will Vision play a part in the storyline of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3?

While fans would have loved for him to have an active role in the storyline, that's unlikely to happen. Although Doctor Strange played a role in bringing help to the island, much like in Avengers: Endgame, Vision will likely just be an outfit that fans can don.

At most, he may just be introduced to the game with a cinematic trailer and some references to the ongoing war on the island. Aside from that, nothing else will likely occur. Fans shouldn't get their hopes up about a Creative map or special quests related to the superhero.

