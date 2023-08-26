Fortnite sets a historical new record with Chapter 4 Season 4

With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 on August 25, 2023, the game broke a record for the highest concurrent players of all time. According to metrics, the all-time peak reached a count of 2.17 million. Of course, while this a record in itself, this does not take into account any metrics from Chapter 1. Since Epic Games released player-stats a few months ago, this is the first official benchmark.

That said, this staggering record does not take into account the Creative mode. According to veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX, the metric from in-game online takes into consideration only the Zero Build Battle Royale and OG Battle Royale modes. If the Creative mode was taken into consideration, the all time peak of concurrent players would have been slightly higher.

Why did Fortnite have such a high concurrent player count on August 25, 2023?

The most logical answer would be that with the launch of Chapter 4 Season 4, the entire community jumped on the bandwagon to check out the new update. However, there's more to it than meets the eye. While the start of every new season sees a surge of players, this time around, the surge was massive and with good reason.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is not just a new season or phase in the storyline, but rather an upgraded version of Chapter 2 Season 2. The entire "Heist" theme is reminiscence of the good times gone by, owing to which players are flocking to get a taste of the new season. In fact, thanks to Kado Thorne's time machine, the two Chapters are connected.

With the time machine's date being set to March 25, 2020, it's direct connection to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. But that's not the only reason why the concurrent player count broke its own record. While the theme and setting of the new season is enough to get the ball rolling, the new items/weapons introduced add to the hype.

Three new primary weapons (Infiltrator Pump Shotgun, Scoped Burst SMG, and Twin Mag Assault Rifle) have been added to the loot pool. Alongside them, gadgets such as the Business Turrets, Rocket Ram, and Heist Bag have been introduced. These items/weapons add a whole new range of dynamics to the game and spruce up gameplay.

Will the concurrent player count sustain for the entirety of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Sadly, despite the initial spike in metrics, the concurrent player count will not sustain or float about a very high margin. Although Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 may just be the best phase of the storyline this year, the player count will drop. While this may sound alarming, it's not a bad thing.

This is the trend for every new season and has been this way for years. In fact, this is the trend for every new video game that releases. After the initial hype dies down, the concurrent player count will drop. That said, this by no means is an indication of the game being bad, it's just how trends work in the digital realm.

