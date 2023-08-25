Fortnite time machine in Chapter 4 Season 4 confirms return to older maps

At the end phase of every Fortnite Chapter, the island gets destroyed. This has been the norm throughout the course of the game's storyline. However, this time around, things may be different. In the metaverse, time usually only moves forward. This is why the storyline continues to evolve, but in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, time can also move backward.

The new antagonist - Kado Thorne, who happens to be a vampire, is also the proud owner of a time machine. For this individual time is irrelevant and fluid. He can move both forward and backward in time with ease. He has been busy collecting souvenirs from the past at a whim. While this is indeed intriguing, the time machine can do a lot more than just bring back relics from the past - it can alter entire timelines.

Kado Thorne's time machine could be used to return to older Fortnite maps, but there are risks involved

It's been confirmed that Kado Thorne uses his time machine to go back into the past to collect souvenirs for his collection. In the teaser, the time machine's date can be seen set to March 25, 2020. This is the very day that the Oro Outfit was released in the Fortnite Item Shop. Once Kado steps out of the time machine, he can be seen holding Oro's skull.

This is a clear indication that he returned to Chapter 2 Season 2 to get Oro's skull. Such being the case, the island of Chapter 2 exists as well and so does Midas. This also explains why numerous Mythics like Midas's Drum Gun from Chapter 2 are being added to Chapter 4 Season 4's loot pool. Now, if the old island exists, it may just so happen that the next phase of the storyline will take place in the past.

Innovator Slone has been searching for a way off the island and the time machine would be the answerr, but there's a catch. Altering the past could create a time paradox. This is precisely why it would be dangerous to bring Midas into the present day setting using the time machine. Perhaps it is for the same reason that Kado Thorne has primarily been collecting weapons only. But what would happen if Midas was brought to the future from Fortnite Chapter 2?

Midas' return via the time machine could create a time paradox

If Midas time travels to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, it would break the timeline and shatter reality. This has to do with the fact that Loopers broke the fourth wall and interacted with Agent Jones during "The Device" live event. It was only after this interaction that Agent Jones slowly turned against the Imagined Order and seeked out The Foundation to help overthrow them.

In a way, if Midas did not try to stop the Imagined Order during "The Device" live event, the timeline that exists today in-game would be very different. Major factions like The Last Reality, Kymera, and perhaps even Peace Syndicate would never have appeared on the island. The Imagined Order would have had total domination over everything.

In fact, Zero Reality would not exist as the island of Fortnite Chapter 2 would still be in play. While this is just a theory at work, it's interesting to think that one character set in motion a series of events that have defined the storyline for over three years. Although having Midas back in-game would be welcome sight, the paradox it would create would break the metaverse.

Even someone as powerful as Kado Throne is aware of these risks. Despite being an immortal vampire, he knows better than to tamper with the timeline. That being said, it will be interesting to see what role the time machine has on the storyline in the upcoming season. Given that this is the perfect setting to bring Midas back into the fold, the community will be eagerly waiting to see what Epic Games has planned.

