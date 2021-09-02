Fortnite Shang Chi skin: Release date, prices, and more

Fortnite is moving forward with another character from the Marvel universe who will continue to pave the road for future additions and strengthen the bond between the two companies. Shang Chi, a martial-arts master, drops into Fortnite as the protagonist from Marvel's 25th movie in the franchise.

Shang Chi also comes with his own cosmetic gear set that compliments his skills and involvement with the Legend of the Ten Rings. He's just one of many collaborations that Epic Games and Fortnite have masterminded with Marvel, and almost every other character has seen wild popularity, especially Thanos and Iron Man.

How to grab Fortnite's Shang Chi skin and gear set

For players who want to obtain Shang Chi's Fortnite skin, it's as simple as purchasing it from the in-game shop. Shang Chi's skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks alone while his bundle can be purchased for 2,500 V-Bucks and comes packed with all of the cosmetics that pair with him.

Here's an early look at the Shang Chi cosmetics!



Via @thebritenite #Fortnite

The skin is available starting today, September 2nd, for any Fortnite player itching to grab another Fortnite-Marvel collaborativen skin. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Epic Games will release any sort of special event to go along with the skin, such as the Thanos and Gamora cups where their skins could be earned for free.

There won't be any way to earn the Shang Chi skin for free as of now, so purchasing it through the shop is the only sure-fire way to unlock it. However, players can deck out their entire look with Shang Chi's gear as well.

Shang Chi's kit includes the Great Protector's Shield Back Bling, Blades of Brother Hand harvesting tool, and Dragon's Scale weapon/vehicle wrap. With all of this gear specifically made for Fortnite's new Marvel superhero, players can represent Shang Chi in matches and show their support for the movie and/or run around in a refreshing outfit.

Head to the in-game shop with some saved up V-Bucks to unlock the skin and all of his gear if so desired. It's unclear how long Shang Chi will remain in the item shop, but expect it to linger for a bit as Marvel characters tend to stick around.

