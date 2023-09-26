10 Fortnite skins that need to return in Chapter 4

Players have been captivated by Fortnite because of its constantly changing world and plenty of distinctive skins. These cosmetic outfits provide them with a visual advantage as well as the chance to express their uniqueness and sense of style. Numerous skins have been added over the years, some of which have gained popularity in the gaming community. But a lot of these cherished cosmetics have been absent from the Item Shop for a while now.

At the time of writing of this article, Chapter 4 Season 4 is still in progress. As it comes to a conclusion and season 5 kicks off, many new skins will be added. Let's delve into the 10 Fortnite skins that need to make a comeback in Chapter 4.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Deadpool, Reaper and 8 other iconic skins that need to return in Fortnite Chapter 4

1) Deadpool

Deadpool skin (Image via Epic Games)

Deadpool, the iconic Marvel character, made his mark in Fortnite during Chapter 2: Season 2. Although he wasn't confined to the Battle Pass, acquiring him required players to complete a series of challenging weekly missions. This unique process meant that only a select few got to don the famous suit.

Given Deadpool's status as one of the most popular comic-to-movie characters in history, fans are eager for his return. Unlocking him was an arduous task, and bringing him back to the Item Shop would grant those who missed out the opportunity to finally obtain this iconic character.

2) The Reaper

The Reaper skin (Image via Epic Games)

The Reaper skin holds a special place in the hearts of Fortnite enthusiasts. It became immensely popular due to its striking resemblance to John Wick, portrayed by the renowned Keanu Reeves. It was the first outfit rewarded for reaching Tier 100, symbolizing a player's commitment and skill.

If gamers get past the look, there is much more to his importance. It was a huge event for the game — the first instance of any popular IP intermingling with the game’s fictional universe. Hence, it was this iconic skin that opened up the gate to various familiar IPs and properties entering the Fortnite universe. If it ever makes a comeback, it will be a phenomenal moment for the community.

3) John Wick

The legendary John Wick skin (Image via Epic Games)

The introduction of John Wick to Fortnite was a unique moment, albeit somewhat perplexing. The Reaper, a character clearly inspired by John Wick, had been available for several seasons before the official John Wick skin was unveiled.

This raised questions about the need for a new John Wick skin since it appeared to be a re-release of The Reaper. However glorious it skin might look, the Reaper skin is still considered rarer and respected more compared to the original John Wick skin. Nonetheless, both are valued and haven't been seen in the Item Shop for years now.

4) Meowscles

Meowscles skin (Image via Epic Games)

Meowscles, a human-cat hybrid, is one of Fortnite's most intriguing skins. This muscular and charming character was a reward for reaching Tier 60 in Chapter 2: Season 2 Battle Pass. Meowscles' unique appearance, blending brawn with adorableness, captured the hearts of players.

While Meowscles might have seemed like a fearsome agent of the intelligence organization GHOST, his appeal lay in his endearing yet imposing character design. Many players missed the chance to obtain this skin, making its return a highly anticipated event.

5) Party Trooper

Party Trooper skin (Image via Epic Games)

The neon edition of Skull Trooper, known as Party Trooper, has been absent from the Item Shop for over 500 days. It was first released in Chapter 2: Season 4 and was part of the Skulltimate Set.

Despite its Halloween origins, the vibrant colors and party-themed design make it a perfect fit for Fortnite year-round. It quickly became a popular addition to the shop, making its return a much-desired event among players.

6) Snake Eyes

Snake Eyes skin (Image via Epic Games)

One of the most popular skins that everyone loves, Snake Eyes has a very smooth, shadowy personality. While we have no current G.I Joe collabarations to look forward to, it’s about time this awesome skin made its way out of retirement.

More than 500 days have passed since it last graced store shelves, with fans eager to get their hands on it again. Snake Eyes’ unique look perfectly fits the environment of this game and makes for an interesting playstyle.

7) Chief Hopper

Chief Hopper epic skin (Image via Epic Games)

It's been a while since we've seen Chief Hopper's Stranger Things skin. This is intriguing since Epic Games has frequently collaborated with the show. Despite the mystery behind its absence, gamers are eagerly anticipating its return.

This epic-tier skin has not been seen in Fortnite since it first appeared on November 6, 2019. The Chief Hopper skin may soon be available again in the Item Shop, though, since Stranger Things Season 5 is set to premiere sometime in the spring of next year.

8) Agent Peely

Agent Peely epic skin (Image via Epic Games)

Agent Peely is a more sophisticated take on the beloved Peely, the first banana skin introduced in Fortnite. Sporting a range of snazzy suits, it is undoubtedly one of the most charming and stylish skins available to players.

However, obtaining Agent Peely was limited to Chapter 2: Season 2, making this skin currently unattainable. While players can frequently access his unclothed banana counterpart when the Item Shop permits it, there's a prevailing longing to leap into battle wearing Agent Peely's attire.

9) Black Widow

Black Widow skin (Image via Epic Games)

The original Black Widow skin from the Fortnite x Marvel Avengers Set vanished over 1,500 days ago. This striking skin was introduced in April 2019, featuring two distinct styles, one with Black Widow's short red hair from The Avengers and another with her blonde hair from Avengers: Endgame.

While Epic Games did release a new Black Widow skin in 2020 as part of a crossover with the film Black Widow, it didn't capture the essence of Natasha Romanov as effectively as the original one. The departure of Scarlett Johansson from the Marvel franchise further reduces the chances of the original Black Widow skin returning.

10) Travis Scott

Travis Scott skin (Image via Epic Games)

Travis Scott's Fortnite skin stands out as one of the most popular Icon Series Outfits in the game. Released during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, the Travis Scott Fortnite concert was a groundbreaking in-game event that transcended pop culture.

The Travis Scott skin accurately portrays the rapper, especially when paired with his matching Astroworld cosmetics. The limited time available to obtain this skin added to its rarity, making it a highly coveted item among players. While Epic Games focuses on introducing new Icon skins, the return of Travis Scott's skin remains a persistent hope for fans.

Key takeaway

The wide selection of skins in Fortnite is ever-growing, with some of them turning into enduring classics such as the Aerial Assault Trooper from Season 1. The popularity of the game's cosmetic options is demonstrated by the community's passionate desire to see these skins return to the game's Item Shop.

Players eagerly anticipate the day when these long-forgotten skins return to the battlefield, whether it be pop culture icons like Deadpool and John Wick or fan favorites like Meowscles and Agent Peely. The Fortnite fanbase will definitely be thrilled with the return of these treasured skins in Chapter 4.

