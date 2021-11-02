Fortnite Sledgehammer questline: Fastest method to collect Cube Monster parts in Chapter 2 Season 8

Cube Monsters are starting to be a primary target for hunters across Fortnite, and Sledgehammer's questline heavily focuses on them by having players eliminate them and collect parts. Cube Monster parts drop from defeated Cube Mosnters within Sideways Anomalies, giving players a clear target of where to head for this quest.

There are a few different ways to find a fight with Cube Monsters, including taking on a Caretaker wandering around the map. Fortnite is set on taking these Cube Monsters down, and they've put a bounty on their heads via NPC quests from characters all over the map.

Farm Cube Monster parts inside Sideways Anomalies for the Fortnite NPC quest

Sledgehammer requires players to gather 50 Cube Monster parts for his quest that rewards 30k experience like the others in the chain. The fastest way to do this is to find a Sideways Anomaly and complete the encounter down to the last Cube Monster.

Warping into a Sideways zone will automatically trigger wave after wave of Cube Monsters, and they will drop Cube Monster parts when defeated. Stay inside the Sideways encounter for as long as possible to face dozens of Cube Monsters, thus leading to more dropped Cube Monster parts.

Cube Monster parts in Fortnite allow players to upgrade weapons found in the Sideways zones, similar to nuts n' bolts that are used for crafting as well, but with a different result.

Completing a Sideways encounter can yield high amounts of Cube Monster parts, and it won't take many to farm 50 of them. The biggest challenge is defeating the monsters themselves, as players need to eliminate numerous enemies, requiring multiple weapons and a good bit of ammo.

Unprepared Fortnite players can wander into the Sideways zones and face a quick defeat without the proper gear. Farming Cube Monster parts by defeating enemies in waves within the Sideways Anomalies is the most efficient strategy to complete this quest. Players can accumulate these parts in a matter of minutes to complete this leg of Sledgehammer's quests.

