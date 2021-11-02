Fortnite Sledgehammer questline: How to eliminate different types of Cube Monsters in Chapter 2 Season 8

Another NPC questline has been made available for Fortnite players to delve into, with Sledgehammer taking over for this week's experience boost. One particular leg of Sledgehammer's Questline deals directly with the antagonists of Season 8, the Cube/Cube Monsters.

Several concepts recently released target the Cube Monsters, such as Ariana Grande's next appearance as the Cube Monster Hunter. Fortnite now tells players to get involved and seek these Cube Monsters themselves for the sweet 30k experience reward.

Cube Monsters hide in the Sideways for Fortnite players to hunt out

Similar to the husk monsters seen in Fortnite's Save the World mode, Cube Monsters resemble hulking figures lumbering around after the player. The quest given by Sledgehammer tells players to eliminate 3 different types of these Cube Monsters, and they can all be found within the Sideways Anomalies.

To enter these Sideways areas, players simply need to find the warped rifts on the map and jump into them. From there, they'll be taken to a Sideways area where Cube Monsters will spawn.

There are a handful of different types of Cube Monsters, from the simple Fiend to the Mega Brute and Caretaker. Fiends come in a few different variants, some of them ranged and with special effects.

Caretakers walk around the map and usually spawn a Sideways zone for an intense battle. Cube Monsters can spawn when fighting a Caretaker as well, providing another method to farm them.

When entering the Sideways zones, be sure to have plenty of ammo and an arsenal of weapons. Fighting Cube Monsters requires a deep pool of gear and can be a challenge for unprepared players.

Waltz around in the Sideways zones until multiple types of Cube Monsters spawn, mow them down, and collect the rewards with little effort. This quest can be completed in a single match with the largest danger being overwhelmed by a horde of Cube Monsters.

