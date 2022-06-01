Fortnite Soundwave Series featuring Gen Hoshino: Start date, how to participate, rewards, and more

The Fortnite Soundwave Series was born out of a need to incorporate more musical events in-game. With full-blown concerts not being a possibility at all times, these mini-shows provide flavourful notes of entertainment for Loopers. The best part about these is that they are not bound to one specific genre or language.

Given how diverse the community is, Epic Games has taken careful consideration to provide entertainment from around the globe. In the latest installment of the Soundwave Series, Gen Hoshino, a Japanese singer-songwriter, musician, actor, and writer, will be featured in-game.

For the uninitiated, Gen Hoshino is a J-Pop star. With five albums to his name and countless appearances on television and in movies, he is a familiar face to many around the world. With that being said, here is all the information Loopers will need for the upcoming mini-event.

The Fortnite Soundwave Series featuring Gen Hoshino: Information at a glance

To celebrate the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, Gen Hoshino is being brought in to deliver a soulful performance in-game. Among the songs on the featured setlist is Koi from his award-winning album Pop Virus. Perhaps his chart-topping song Comedy will also be performed on the occasion.

The custom mini-event has been curated by creator team 3D Lab. According to the information at hand, Hoshino’s interactive experience puts players in an evolving space with changing colors, scenery, and activities to match the mood. In essence, there will be a lot to see and take in during the duration of the mini-event.

Unlike the Cash Cups, there are no prerequisites for players to check off to partake in the mini-event. All players have to do is join the Soundwave Series: Gen Hoshino discovery tile, or they can input the code 6831-7094-7130 to get direct entry to the show.

Aside from entering the custom island, Loopers also have the option to watch the mini-event via Picture-in-Picture. This can be done while playing with other creative experiences as well. However, any interactive elements present in the show will not be playable via the Picture-in-Picture feature.

This option is accessible through the settings, and is only available during certain times of the event. The timings are as follows:

Thursday, June 9, at 8 AM ET

Friday, June 10, at 3 PM ET

Saturday, June 11, at 2 PM ET

Since this feature is only available at certain timings, this may not suit everyone. Plus, with interactive elements not being utilized in this mode, players may lose out on certain artistic features.

Moving on to the timing itself, according to the official blog, the show will run for 72 hours straight. It will start on June 9, 2022, at 8 AM ET and run until Sunday, June 12, at 8 AM ET. This will allow players across multiple time zones to enjoy the show as per their convenience.

Gen Hoshino Soundwave Series Spray looks amazing! (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite

Once a player has completed the mini-event, they will earn a few experience points and the Soundwave Series - Gen Hoshino Spray. This will be limited to the mini-event only and is not purchasable from the item shop.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far