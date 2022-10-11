Fortnite star Ninja is finally risking it all for the right reasons

Ninja is about to make a big change in terms of his Fortnite streaming. While he's one of the very few content creators to simultaneously livestream on multiple platforms, he's now going to do it on basically all of them. Ninja recently announced the change after taking a brief break from streaming.

According to popular YouTuber Reisshub, this decision could totally change both gaming and streaming, in addition to drastically altering the relationship between the two.

He could earn one of the biggest contracts in streaming; he has the talent and, most importantly, the audience to warrant it. Instead, he's taking a risk and will stream on every platform at the same time.

Ninja is turning down a lot of money to get his Fortnite streams on more platforms

Ninja has eschewed the major contracts that tie him to a single streaming outlet. If this decision works, it will be a genius move to grow his audience. If it fails, he will lose a ton of money.

It's even more interesting than that, as according to Reisshub:

"Ninja was one of the first big streamers to really sign one of these when he signed a $50 million exclusivity contract to stream on Mixer."

That was in the relatively early days of his career, so one can only imagine the total amount he was offered now.

Every streaming platform that Ninja has will have his streams all at once and Twitch will no longer be their sole home. Along with the Amazon-owned platform, Facebook Gaming, Tiktok, YouTube, and many others will host his livestream content, which predominantly includes Fortnite.

This move will increase his and the game's audience as many fans may not have one or the other platform. If they didn't have Twitch to this point, they have probably missed out on his best action when it was happening.

Fortnite star Ninja is about to change streaming forever

The rise of streaming has gone nearly hand-in-hand with the rise of many popular titles like Fortnite. The popularity that comes with streaming video games has exploded, and Epic Games' smash-hit battle royale came out at the perfect time to be the frontman for that.

Many streamers got their start in Fortnite or can reasonably state that their rise to fame was greatly influenced by it. Ninja, Tfue, SypherPK, and many others owe a lot to the game as a result.

Even now, years after those explosions of fame, the industry continues to shift. Ninja, one of the world's most prominent streamers, is about to be at the forefront of a change in the industry once again.

A lot content creators focus on one platform, either due to an exclusivity contract or maybe because they're relatively small and want to grow an audience. Consistency on a particular platform is key to that.

These contracts can be quite lucrative, as Ninja's first contract shows, and they're often the lifeblood for streamers. The Fortnite star, however, has decided to turn those mega contracts down to move even further up.

Now, everyone on every platform can watch at the same time. This will in turn increase the validity of these lesser-known or lesser-used streaming sites. In the future, this could very well change streaming and loosen the grip Twitch has on it now.

