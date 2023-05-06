Fortnite star SypherPK explains why the game failed in China

On November 15, 2021, Fortnite China servers were permanently shut down. After three years and millions worth in investment, Epic Games decided that things were not going to pan out and pulled the plug on the game. This was an incredibly heartbreaking moment as thousands of Chinese players were left high and dry. To add insult to injury, all data related to their accounts were deleted as well.

Why this was a sad incident, not many are aware as to why it happened to begin with. While many attribute the game's servers being shut down due to arbitrary reasons, there's actually a few genuine and rational causes behind this decision.

In his latest video, SypherPK (Ali Hassan), took out the time to breakdown as to why Fortnite China failed to take off. Given that the game had so much to offer, to see it crash and burn after three years must come with valid reasons.

Lack of profitability and three other reasons why Fortnite failed to succeed in China

1) Limited playtime

Players would receive a warning for playing more than three hours (Image via YouTube/SypherPK)

One of the reasons why Fortnite China didn't perform well was due to a strict policy of the government. It mandated that children spend only a certain amount of time online. According to SypherPK, players would receive a warming in-game after playing for more than three hours. Their experience rate would be slashed by half and challenges would be disabled.

Given that most players tend to play in long sessions especially when playing the Save The World mode, this would have been a major blow to morale. After a few times of running into this message, players would likely give up on the game altogether.

2) Lack of profitability

Mikey @MikeDulaimi



On a note, China player do not have V-Bucks transactions, that’s what’s the reasoning behind them recieving free cosmetics! I can confirm that this statement is intact true, that explains why we’ve been seeing pictures of Stat-Lord in game.On a note, China player do not have V-Bucks transactions, that’s what’s the reasoning behind them recieving free cosmetics! #Fortnite I can confirm that this statement is intact true, that explains why we’ve been seeing pictures of Stat-Lord in game.On a note, China player do not have V-Bucks transactions, that’s what’s the reasoning behind them recieving free cosmetics! #Fortnite

Fortnite China could not be monetized. Despite Epic Games trying for years, as per government mandate, players could not spend real money on anything that was present in- game. This led to the developers giving away V-Bucks for free. Unlike the many V-Bucks scams that occur, this was 100% authentic.

By completing in-game challenges/quests, players would receive V-Bucks. They could then use it to buy cosmetics from the Item Shop, and in essence, purchase everything that was available or on sale. Since everything was free-of-cost, the entire revenue system that was in place failed to generate any profit.

Given that Fortnite is a free-to-play game, the developers depend on the sale of cosmetics and V-Bucks among other things to generate revenue. Since this end-goal was not met, sustainability was not reached, and eventually, due to lack of profits, Fortnite China's servers were shut down.

3) Severe reactions on creative freedom

This image can be one of two things.

1. Fortnite China never shows skulls due to Chinese culture. So either this is a completely different skin so that they didn't have to show that skin, or it's the same skin but modified so there is no skull. This image can be one of two things. 1. Fortnite China never shows skulls due to Chinese culture. So either this is a completely different skin so that they didn't have to show that skin, or it's the same skin but modified so there is no skull. https://t.co/5Tr7rfO2s9

In addition to lack of profitability, Fortnite China had several creative limitations. For starters, the developers had to remove skulls from the game. Any piece of cosmetic that had a skull, had to be either reworked or removed from the game entirely.

While this wasn't an issue in most scenarios, it did hamper the creativeness of the game. As SypherPK points out, Skull Trooper, one of the most iconic Outfits to be present in game, had to be removed from Fortnite China. While others such as Taskmaster were reworked to abide by the guidelines and rules.

4) Lack of competitiveness

*China Exclusive/Unreleased Training Mode Fortnite Info*



Five-Man Victory Royale

- In training [solo or in teams], ranking in the top 5 counts as a victory, and the top five will get the same XP rewards.



[Continued in tweet reply] *China Exclusive/Unreleased Training Mode Fortnite Info*Five-Man Victory Royale- In training [solo or in teams], ranking in the top 5 counts as a victory, and the top five will get the same XP rewards.[Continued in tweet reply] https://t.co/3mvVQHtOkk

Unlike the standard version of the game, the one that was featured in China had very different ideations when it came to what it meant to earn a Victory Royale. The essence of the words roughly means to come first or to place first in a match. This can either be achieved by outlasting the competition by camping or playing aggressive and eliminating everyone else. Whichever be the case, the end justifies the means.

However, in Fornite China, after a playtime of 20 minutes, everyone left alive in the match would be granted a Victory Royale. This made no sense as the entire point of earning a Victory Royale is to be the last one left alive. Due to this strange mechanic, the ability to implement competitive gameplay modes such as Arena, made no sense.

Furthermore, for those who would dominate the match, they would be given an option to leave before the game even ended. This was supposedly done to make the match more player-friendly. Those who opted to leave early would retain all the experience points earned as well. This made the need to stay until the end of the match rather useless.

