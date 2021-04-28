Fortnite Star Wars event leak: Return of Lightsabers, Mandalorian, Amban sniper rifle, and more

It looks like the Fortnite Star Wars event will be returning in May. The 16.30 update went live yesterday, and data miners revealed some exciting details about the Star Wars characters previously seen in-game.

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda were the last Star Wars characters to be featured in Fortnite. It's possible that the game will see the return of these characters, along with a few others from the Star Wars universe, shortly.

When will the Fortnite Star Wars event be held?

May the 4th be with you this #StarWarsDay



Grab a Lightsaber and show your love for Star Wars by rocking Rey, Kylo Ren, or Sith Trooper Outfits and send us a screenshot! pic.twitter.com/mMVD78BLeO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 4, 2020

The above tweet speaks about the event from last year. While there is no official confirmation from Epic Games concerning the event, there's a high chance that the Fortnite Star Wars event may begin on May 4th this time as well.

"May the fourth be with you" is a day that is celebrated annually by the global Star Wars community and has found a place in Fortnite as well.

Last year, Lightsabers came to Fortnite as part of the event, along with the Sith Trooper, Rey, and Kylo Ren outfits.

This year, the Fortnite Star Wars event may see the return of the Lightsabers.

Data miners also discovered the Amban Sniper, Mandalorian's Jet Pack, and the E-11 Blaster Rifle in the game files. These items could probably go live for the Fortnite Star Wars event itself.

Data miners also found the Mando's Bounty LTM files within the game files, and this LTM is expected to go live along with the Fortnite Star Wars event.

However, this is all the information that's available about the Fortnite Star Wars event for now.

Having said that, it's interesting to see the Amban Sniper in the files again. Given that the developers removed snipers from the game earlier this season, a returning one would be a breath of fresh air to players who preferred the sniper meta.

However, no one can say for sure that this will mark the return of snipers in Fortnite Season 6. There's a high chance that the Amban Sniper may be the only sniper that returns to the game and only for the duration of the event.

Although players have adapted to the bows in Fortnite quite well, many would love to see the snipers in-game.