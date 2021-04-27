Everything new in the Fortnite Update 16.30: Mandalorian returns, Unstable Bow, Blaster Rifle, and more

The Fortnite Update 16.30 is on its way and with it comes some old familiar weapons from Season 5. For some reason, Epic Games decided to add the Mandolorian weapons back into the game files, alongside another weapon called "Raz's Explosive Bow."

Despite fans already asking, "Why is Mando back," it's never a bad idea to have some powerful weapons in-game to deal with those pesky sweats and Raptors. However, it is more than likely that the iconic weapons added to Fortnite Update 16.30 will only be available during the Mando's Bounty LTM, which may be returning to Fortnite to celebrate "May the 4th be with you," or also known as Star Wars Day.

Iconic weapons from the Star Wars universe, such as the E-11 Blaster Rifle, The Mandalorian's Jetpack, and Amban Sniper Rifle, have once more been added to the game's files during the Fortnite Update 16.30.

While it's hard to rule out the possibility of another full-fledged Star Wars collaboration, it wouldn't be very likely this season, as Neymar Jr has already stolen the spotlight. Moreover, Batman is confirmed to be a part of Fortnite even in Season 7.

Will the Mandolorian be added in-game after the Fortnite Update 16.30?

As stated before, it seems very unlikely that the Mandolorian will be added back into the game this season, as the entire direction of the season has gone away from bounty hunters and towards a complete primal theme.

may the 4th be with you — Lennon Richards (@_lennongazza333) April 27, 2021

The only other foreseeable reason for the Mandolorian and his weapons being added to the game will be if Fortnite decides to go through with and host another Mando's Bounty LTM for the 4th of May to celebrate Star Wars Day.

What is Mando's Bounty LTM?

During Season 5, a new limited-time mode known as Mando's Bounty was added to the game. Players and teams had to face off against each other to earn credits for eliminations. Eliminating specific targets in this mode would give players more credit.

During the course of the game, The Mandolorian would eventually join and hunt down the player with the most credit. in essence turning the hunter into the hunted.

When the Mandalorian enters the match, he will hunt down the player with the most credits. You can get to the top but can you stay there? — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 2, 2021

By the looks of it, another Mando's Bounty LTM will be taking place in Season 6 as well, and perhaps may become a recurring theme for years to come.

