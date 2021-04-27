Unstable Bow is set to release with the v16.30 Fortnite update today: Here is everything we know so far

Fortnite Season 6 changed the meta of the game with the introduction of overpowered bows. However, if the rumors turn out to be true, the newest bow being introduced to the game, the Unstable Bow, may just change the meta once again.

First discovered by Dataminer back in March, Twitter was abuzz at the moment, and players realized that the bow could be an Exotic weapon in-game. This was further hyped up by the fact that the weapon would be sold by Raven.

The Unstable Bow that Rebirth Raven will sell in a future update will have a "Glitch" effect pic.twitter.com/J0CcXfhZkG — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 30, 2021

The island is home to many NPCs that sell Exotic weapons, which players can purchase from NPCs for gold bars. Each Exotic weapon is unique in nature, and in the hands of good players, they can change the course of an engagement.

There are currently five Exotic weapons in-game that players can purchase:

Hop Rock Dualies

The Dub

Grappler Bow

Chug Cannon

Shadow Tracker

Current Exotic weapon locations.



- Shadow Tracker (Power Chord),

- Chug Cannon (Slurpy Jonsey),

- Hop Rock Dualies (Gutbomb),

- The Dub (Burnout). pic.twitter.com/Nxf3AmaQtd — MLL (@meetlootllama) March 22, 2021

What can players expect from the Unstable Bow?

With the new v16.30 Fortnite update today dropping on April 27, 2021, at 4 AM ET, the Exotic Unstable Bow is set to be released.

Much like the latest Exotic Bow, The Grappler, which was added a while back in-game and could be bought from Lara Croft, the Unstable Bow will be another Exotic weapon that will be available for players to purchase from Raven in-game.

The bow has been teased for a while now, yet no one knows how exactly it will function. As of now, the only concrete details available are that it will be sold by Raven (perhaps for 500 gold) and that it will feature a glitch effect in it, to represent the unstableness.

Since there's one bow getting added in tonight's update, I think it could most likely be the "Unstable Bow" that has been leaked for a few weeks.



- It's sold by Raven

- It has some Glitch effect in it, representing it's unstable.



Here's those Glitch sounds pic.twitter.com/yyWSruoMVS — Frenzy (@FrenzyLeaks) April 27, 2021

Apart from these two things, there is no further information about the Unable Bow. It is not even confirmed if the bow will be called the Unstable Bow or something else entirely.

It can be speculated that the bow will feature the same powers as Raven, given that the sound the bow makes doesn't sound like an ordinary weapon, but rather one imbued with magical properties. This could be very possible as Raven is a magical being with power, and she may very well be infusing some of her powers into these bows.

The Unstable Bow may also use special ammo rather than arrows, as the sound of the bow shooting sounds somewhat like lightning rather than a normal arrow being loosed.

Unstable Bow sounds, it only has 4 files so far 2 Gameplay Cue Notifiers (Glitch In & Out) & their 2 effects.. and it seems like it will most likely glitch the screen of the player that got hit + damage him.. pic.twitter.com/W6qyNynivH — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 30, 2021

