Fortnite streamer allegedly gets donations from Elon Musk, gets the shock of her life

It's not everyday that the world's richest person, Elon Musk, tunes in to watch a Fortnite stream, but when he does, he's sure to make his presence be felt. This is something Twitch streamer RIPRARAA aka Abby came to find out a few days ago.

While seeing absurdly large donations is not something too outlandish, when it comes to Elon, it most certainly is. For the man who owns Tesla and has an ongoing lawsuit involving Twitter, he's rather fascinated by the metaverse. But alas, things were too good to be true.

Fake Elon Musk donates generously to rising Fortnite streamer

On two separate occasions, "Elon Musk" allegedly donated over $2,000 to the Fortnite streamer on Twitch. The first donation was on August 16 and totalled to a sum of $2,578. The second one happened more recently on August 22 to the tune of $2,000. Here's what Abby had to say after the second donation:

"Oh my God. What? Elon Musk has returned."

Seeing a Fortnite Twitch streamer earning revenue from their dream job is indeed heartwarming, but that's not how most viewers see things. The vast majority of those who commented on her Twitter post regarding the donation seem to think otherwise and with reason.

According to the commentators, Abby is being rather gullible and naive if she believes that Elon Musk donated $4,578 or even knows her as a Fortnite streamer. While she knows that this is definitely someone masquerading as him, she did tag him in the post. Here's what a few netizens had to say:

Nxxrmal @nxxrmal @ripraraa @elonmusk you honestly believe that its him LUL, or are you just trying to see if you can catch his eye..... @ripraraa @elonmusk you honestly believe that its him LUL, or are you just trying to see if you can catch his eye.....

kal @kalnzl @ripraraa @elonmusk if ur gonna donate 2k might as well take credit for it yourself not pawn it on elon musk @ripraraa @elonmusk if ur gonna donate 2k might as well take credit for it yourself not pawn it on elon musk

While most comments either proclaim this as a "W" or laugh it off as a joke. However, one user had something more serious to say and given the platform's track record, it may just be possible.

What are the consequences that the streamer might face?

According to a Twitter user called Pughimself, the fake Elon Musk may be using a stolen credit card to make some absurd donations. And, if such is the case, the bank will likely reverse the payment and claim the money back if a dispute arises.

While this may or may not be the case in this scenario, it has happened in the past. For instance, back in 2019, League Of Legends Twitch streamer shugiishugii, was hit with a ban-hammer after being gifted "subs," which were allegedly purchased with a stolen credit card.

Shugii ☾ @shugiishugii @twitch @Twitch Support I think it's so crazy how I can be indefinitely suspended from twitch because a random person decided to target me and gift subs and bits that were probably used with a stolen card. I have no control or part in that and I cant even get help from a real @twitch @TwitchSupport I think it's so crazy how I can be indefinitely suspended from twitch because a random person decided to target me and gift subs and bits that were probably used with a stolen card. I have no control or part in that and I cant even get help from a real https://t.co/IPHWZvvIIv

Although she was unbanned a day later, it goes to show that there are real consequences surrounding those who use stolen credit cards on Twitch. Here's what she had to say about it:

"I feel like it should be so easy to prove it wasn't me and that I’ve just been targeted by some random stranger who had nothing better to do but to ruin my stream."

While this may seem like an isolated incident, it's far from the truth. Back in November of 2021, hackers used Twitch to launder roughly $10 million in stolen credit cards. This may have been due to a hack/data breach which occurred a month prior.

yung calculator @yungcalc the Turkish Twitch money laundering scandal is one of the biggest money laundering scandals in esports history, however I do have a feeling that theres a lot more money being laundered through esports than just that, and I think it will come out eventually the Turkish Twitch money laundering scandal is one of the biggest money laundering scandals in esports history, however I do have a feeling that theres a lot more money being laundered through esports than just that, and I think it will come out eventually

With all that being said, hopefully the fake Elon Musk is using his own credit card to send the donations. The last thing any Fortnite streamer wants to see when they wake up is money missing from their bank account.

