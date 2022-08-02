"Please wear deodorant, man": Fortnite streamer shares stomach-churning experience at LAN event

Ever since the Zero Build Mode for Fortnite was added in, things have spiraled out of control — in a good way. Thousands of new players have flooded the servers, and numerous streamers/professional gamers have returned/migrated to experience this new-and-improved metaverse.

Epic Games announced several cash tournaments as well to get the ball rolling. The most recent one was the FNCS, with the finals occurring on August 13 and 14.

With more users jumping on the bandwagon, the scope for competitive gameplay has increased.

Gamers8 Esports @Gamers8GG



44 top duos competing in Riyadh

$2,000,000 USD total prize pool

🗓 28-31 July Fortnite is finally back on LAN. Join us for Gamers8 Featuring Fortnite!44 top duos competing in Riyadh$2,000,000 USD total prize pool🗓 28-31 July Fortnite is finally back on LAN. Join us for Gamers8 Featuring Fortnite!🏆44 top duos competing in Riyadh💰 $2,000,000 USD total prize pool🗓 28-31 July https://t.co/ytoHmPuALk

Owing to this, Gamers8 had organized a massive Duos cash cup with a prize pool of $2,000,000. The tournament occurred between July 28 and 31, where 44 teams battled it out for a Victory Royale in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, not everyone was happy about the experience.

Fortnite streamer left disgusted after attending tournament in Saudi Arabia

The streamer, YourFellowArab, seemingly had the worst possible experience while attending the tournament in Saudi Arabia. According to him, it would seem that most attendees at the event did not care about personal hygiene.

In a statement on Twitter, he wrote:

Arab @YourFellowArab Now that I’ve officially left Saudia Arabia & none of the Fortnite Pros can beat the shit out of me



PLEASE WEAR DEODORANT NEXT LAN MANNNN 🤮 Now that I’ve officially left Saudia Arabia & none of the Fortnite Pros can beat the shit out of mePLEASE WEAR DEODORANT NEXT LAN MANNNN 🤮

The statement was accompanied by a puking emoji at the end of it. While this may seem a bit of a blown-out proposition, others chimed in and shared the same sentiment.

Fortnite pro KNG Khanada, who participated in the tournament, wrote:

KNG Khanada @Khanada @YourFellowArab On god people walk by and it’s like have some respect for other peoples noses @YourFellowArab On god people walk by and it’s like have some respect for other peoples noses

But that's not the end of things. If the lack of personal hygiene wasn't enough, YourFellowArab also stated that most attendees had poor aim, and he wasn't talking about their skills in Fortnite.

In reply to his own tweet, the gamer wrote:

Arab @YourFellowArab And learn to aim at the toilet, by day 2/4 I was debating making a guide on how to pee standing up into a toilet… those toilets were FLOODED And learn to aim at the toilet, by day 2/4 I was debating making a guide on how to pee standing up into a toilet… those toilets were FLOODED

At this point, the entire scenario is based solely on YourFellowArab's perspective. That being the case, it's rather tricky to understand how bad or blown out of proportion the experience truly was.

Nevertheless, since others have stated something similar, it has to be taken as the truth. Hopefully, the organizers will get a grip on the situation and sort things out, as the gaming festivities will last until August 20.

Here's how a few fans reacted:

United Security AceStratski© @AceStrats @YourFellowArab Bro you should try coming to an irl pokmeon league Cupm, where 50 or so dudes are crammed into a 25x25ft room for 7 hours @YourFellowArab Bro you should try coming to an irl pokmeon league Cupm, where 50 or so dudes are crammed into a 25x25ft room for 7 hours

. @go0fy9 @YourFellowArab If u don’t reek of sweat,onions, and gamer crust then u just don’t want it bad enough🤷🏿‍♂️ @YourFellowArab If u don’t reek of sweat,onions, and gamer crust then u just don’t want it bad enough🤷🏿‍♂️

Foley ∞ @_ItsFoley @YourFellowArab Bro you should’ve called them out it would embarrass them but they’ll never forget deodorant again I learned that lesson when I was younger 🤣 @YourFellowArab Bro you should’ve called them out it would embarrass them but they’ll never forget deodorant again I learned that lesson when I was younger 🤣

While the reactions are primarily comical, people have to wonder if making such a statement on social media will have repercussions. Given that he was referring to fellow professional players, will there be a major backlash in the future?

Arab @YourFellowArab



Get likes + solve a crisis is better @_ItsFoley I’d rather not embarrass anyone specifically they’re all friends…Get likes + solve a crisis is better @_ItsFoley I’d rather not embarrass anyone specifically they’re all friends…Get likes + solve a crisis is better

Will YourFellowArab be banned from attending future Fortnite events in Saudi Arabia?

Although his remarks on Twitter may come off as upsetting, there's no strong foundation on which to base a ban. Since the comments are directed towards individuals and not the tournament/organizers, it's a personal opinion.

While others may be offended by the statement, it cannot be used to stop or ban him from attending future events in the Middle-East country. However, there's no guarantee that professional players who feel insulted will not hit back on social media.

Arab @YourFellowArab Home for the next few weeks Home for the next few weeks 🇱🇧 https://t.co/GE2KQgCzwS

That being said, for the time being, there have been no callouts or signs of a brewing Twitter war. YourFellowArab can now clear out his lungs and breathe in some fresh air, at least until the next LAN tournament.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

