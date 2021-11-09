Fortnite subtly boycotts Travis Scott, likely to permanently remove his cosmetic items

Following the tragic events from the Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld 2021 festival, Epic Games and Fortnite have been skeptical of the music artist and are weighing the decision to keep his cosmetics available for players.

During Scott's performance down in Houston, Texas, 8 people were killed in a massive surge from the crowd that acted like one big mosh pit.

Since Travis Scott is a big endorser for Fortnite, many of the injured and killed were younger kids. With that in mind, Epic Games might move forward with cosmetic bans surrounding Scott's merchandise within Fortnite.

Epic Games starts to remove Travis Scott from Fortnite, opens the door for a permanent ban

With every in-game store rotation, preset skins and cosmetics roll through for players to observe and purchase each day. Shortly after, when a Travis Scott emote appeared in the shop, Epic Games removed the item as if it were released by accident.

💉💪 @nickitellem



Have y’all been sleeping? He markets directly to KIDS.



For Example: Fortnite + The first major McDonalds celeb collab (y’all don’t remember kids went NUTS over it?) #astroworldfest People are asking “Why is a 10 yr old at a Travis Scott concert getting hurt?”Have y’all been sleeping? He markets directly to KIDS.For Example: Fortnite + The first major McDonalds celeb collab (y’all don’t remember kids went NUTS over it?) #AstroWorld People are asking “Why is a 10 yr old at a Travis Scott concert getting hurt?”Have y’all been sleeping? He markets directly to KIDS. For Example: Fortnite + The first major McDonalds celeb collab (y’all don’t remember kids went NUTS over it?) #AstroWorld #astroworldfest https://t.co/s4d96NnNLM

Fans and players of Fortnite are split between blaming Scott for the deaths that occurred at the Astroworld festival and stating that it wasn't his fault. Regardless, Scott's undeniable appeal towards his younger crowd might be linked to the casualties that resulted from his concert.

As some video evidence shows, children incredibly young attended the event, some that needed to be hoisted on parents' shoulders. While Scott may not have enticed the surge from the crowd, his ties to Fortnite could explain why so many younger fans showed up to an adult event.

zay @zay__rosa



I can’t even imagine being 5 years old at a concert like this.



He prolly wouldn’t even know Travis Scott if it wasn’t for that Fortnite collab. jacqueline @AsToldByJackie everybody asking why a 10 yr old was there when a 5 year old was damn near front n center #astroworldfestival everybody asking why a 10 yr old was there when a 5 year old was damn near front n center #astroworldfestival https://t.co/v7ZRdMi1iP I went to my first festival as a 155 lbs 19 year old adult … and even I struggled in the moshpits/ general crowd presence.I can’t even imagine being 5 years old at a concert like this.He prolly wouldn’t even know Travis Scott if it wasn’t for that Fortnite collab. twitter.com/AsToldByJackie… I went to my first festival as a 155 lbs 19 year old adult … and even I struggled in the moshpits/ general crowd presence. I can’t even imagine being 5 years old at a concert like this. He prolly wouldn’t even know Travis Scott if it wasn’t for that Fortnite collab. twitter.com/AsToldByJackie…

This is just the start of the removal process from Epic Games, as Fortnite fans should expect to see more of Scott's cosmetics gone from the shop. While already purchased skins may not be revoked, the Travis Scott era in Fortnite seems to be coming to a close.

If fans have the Travis Scott skin, keep an eye out for its other cosmetics as well, as there's no telling how far Epic Games will go to sever the bad imagery.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul