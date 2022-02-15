Fortnite survey pops on player's screen at the worst possible time

Fortnite surveys play an important part within the game. Players usually get them from time to time and the feedback is used to fine-tune certain aspects of the game.

This includes features and mechanics such as difficulty in building, feedback regarding weapon damage, and even the overall in-game experience. It so happened that a YouTuber managed to get a survey at the most ironic time possible and his reaction was priceless.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Here are some more that are not in this screenshot:

- Art Style and Tone

- The HUD and UI

- How Epic listens to feedback

- Team Play

- Cosmetic Items

- Other Players' Behavior Looks like Epic are pushing better Surveys about the current state of the game! (via @YTGoldPrimvally Here are some more that are not in this screenshot:- Art Style and Tone- The HUD and UI- How Epic listens to feedback- Team Play- Cosmetic Items- Other Players' Behavior Looks like Epic are pushing better Surveys about the current state of the game! (via @YTGoldPrimvally)Here are some more that are not in this screenshot:- Art Style and Tone- The HUD and UI- How Epic listens to feedback- Team Play- Cosmetic Items- Other Players' Behavior https://t.co/MbE3pml2pQ

Fortnite "trolls" YouTuber by asking an ironic question during the post-match survey

YouTuber and content creator Ben Shorts was put into a tight spot as he was about to land alongside an opponent. While this is usually not an issue, his landing location was rather tightly-spaced and escape was not really an option.

Both he and his opponent were gunning for the little boat far east of Condo Canyon. Given that this was a ranked match, neither one of them was going to change course and skip out on securing an elimination.

However, as fate would have it, Ben's opponent managed to outplay him, and secured a weapon first - that too, a Stinger SMG. This led to him being eliminated, mere seconds after landing - a frustrating situation no doubt.

Ben stood no chance against the Stinger SMG at point-blank range (Image via YouTube/Ben Shorts)

Following his elimination he had this to say:

"Oh my God. I just despise everything about this game. I hate it, it sucks. I just hate it."

Unbeknownst to Ben, Epic Games was about to 'troll' him and add salt to the wound by pushing a survey at the end of the match. The survey in question asked him if he had enjoyed his last game, to which he selected "No" and submitted while laughing hysterically.

Did Fortnite really 'troll' Ben or was the survey simply a coincidence?

In all honesty, it's difficult to answer this question. While a lot of post-match surveys are based on some parameters, a lot of the times they can appear randomly as well.

Given these facts, it's hard to say for certain if Fortnite truly 'trolled' Ben. It is possible that the survey could have been triggered since the player was eliminated mere seconds after landing. However, there's no way to be certain.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan