Fortnite: SypherPK and Bugha on why Fortnite Season 6 feels "boring"

Earlier this week, Fortnite Pro SypherPK teamed up with Bugha and Emad to discuss the current state of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, along with changes they might like to see in Season 7.

SypherPK and other Fortnite pros express discontent with current Fortnite season

Just as many other Fortnite professionals have, SypherPK has released a video expressing his discontent with the current season. Two other Fortnite professionals and World Champions, Emad and Bugha, agree with him on most points, as they all call for Epic Games' developers to do more.

Though the pros shared their thoughts on Fortnite mostly towards the beginning of the video, the concerns that they shared were rather significant. At one point, Sypher comments on the Chapter 2 Season 6 map in saying that it is boring.

His teammates also brought attention to the fact that Boney Burbs and Colossal Crops feature dull color palettes that allow for the entire background to blend into itself. However, this could be a strategic move on Epic Games' part, as the rumored Alien theme of Season 7 might be a color overload.

As the trio went on to call for Fortnite developers to add more rewards to Arenas and more interesting locations to Battle Royale, one of the members spoke up to share a sweet sentiment regarding their claim to fame.

Emad can be heard commenting that despite their current disappointment in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, they owe a large portion of their success to Epic Games. In reflecting on what Fortnite has provided the pros and their families with, Emad says to his teammates, "We have each other, guys, that's what we have... We gotta be grateful for what Fortnite has given us."

Keep your childhood alive, don’t let the world take that from you — SypherPK (@SypherPK) May 22, 2021

SypherPK agrees with the sentiment, along with Bugha, and then the team goes on to win an excellent #1 Victory Royale with minimal negative commentary. It would seem Emad's reminder was enough for the guys to come together and enjoy Fortnite for what it is, even just for a moment.

Emad does share a significant point, as Fortnite has especially opened a door for SypherPK, which continues to lead to an influx of new deals and opportunities.

While supporters of Sypherpk and other Fortnite pros do hope that they continue playing the game, they do express valid concerns that might help Epic Games take their battle royale game to the very next level. Though Season 6 has been a major hit or a miss depending on which looper is asked, all players are looking forward to the secrets that Seaosn 7 may hold.