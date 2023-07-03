Fortnite teaser shows fan-favorite weapon likely to return in Chapter 4

Over the years, certain weapons have resonated with the Fortnite community and become fan favorites. Most of the time, these weapons rise to become meta and impact everything from how players loot to what strategies are used during combat. One such weapon, fondly known as the Scar, is rumored to make a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

While leakers/data miners are yet to confirm the same, Epic Games may have provided a hint in the form of a Loading Screen called Trace. The Loading Screen in question showcases the character waddling through Mud in the Jungle biome while carrying the Scar (Assault Rifle). Given that this Loading Screen is officially in-game, this may be a major hint pointing at its return to the loot pool.

Why is the Scar (Assault Rifle) so popular in the Fortnite community?

Aside from the fact that the Scar is an "OG'' weapon, it's also a really good one. Unlike other ARs in-game, the Scar can be used at any range with deadly accuracy. It works well in close-combat situations as well as long-range. However, to get the most out of this weapon, using it at mid-range is ideal. Moreover, it's also good at destroying builds and structures.

Staying true to what an AR should function like, it also has a very small crosshair-bloom. Crouching or firing in bursts resets it rapidly. This allows the user to land accurate shots in most situations. That said, it's not the best weapon for run-and-gun tactics, so firing it from a fixed position is ideal. That being said, here's what a few fans have to say about the Scar:

As seen from just two of the many comments, a few players are really hopeful that it will be added to the loot pool and replace the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle. Although it's not a bad weapon per se, it's not as good as the Scar. However, not everyone shares this opinion:

While some players are overjoyed with the potential return of the weapon, others state that they will be forced to carry it as it will become the meta in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, and combat will likely shift in favor of those that know how to use the weapon with high proficiency.

One user even states that the crosshair bloom is too great in some instances. That said, here's a mix and match or more reactions:

Judging by all the comments, one thing is certain - while the Fortnite community wants the Scar back in-game, they want the "OG'' version. The alternative version that was added a while ago is considered by many to be 'trashy' and unfit to be in-game. However, all things said and done, with the weapon's return merely being a rumor for the time being, nothing is set in stone.

Since Loading Screens are created by commissioned artists and not Epic Games, there's no telling if this was a hint or merely artwork at play. Nevertheless, with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 still in its infancy, there's still time to see if this rumor comes to fruition. If anything, information about the same should come to light once the Summer Escape event ends.

Poll : 0 votes