Fortnite theory will blow every Arnold Schwarzenegger's fans mind

Ever since Epic revealed that Dwayne Johnson was playing The Foundation in Fortnite, theories have sprung up online, suggesting that other celebrities may be involved as well. Considering that real-life celebrities have features in-game, fans cannot rule out the idea.

With the metaverse slowly expanding to incorporate more and more real-life people, one has to wonder who else will be featured in-game. Well, one interesting theory on Reddit suggests that Arnold Schwarzenegger may be playing a role in-game.

While this seems too outlandish to even consider a possibility at first, stranger things have happened in Fortnite. If Ariana Grande can be a musical princess who hunts aliens in-game, anything is possible. That said, here's the wacky theory in all its glory.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Fortnite would be entertaining, to say the least

According to one fan theory, Arnold Schwarzenegger may be featured in Fortnite as an important character in the storyline. However, to understand why, readers must first dive into the world of Call Of Duty.

On August 1, 2022, Terminator T-800 and T-1000 bundles arrived in Warzone and Vanguard. These operators look exactly like the real-life people who played them in the movies.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone The Terminator T-800 and T-1000 bundles arrive in Warzone and Vanguard on August 1st! The Terminator T-800 and T-1000 bundles arrive in Warzone and Vanguard on August 1st! https://t.co/Ng3JKn6Xdv

T-800 is fashioned after Arnold Schwarzenegger, while the T-1000 looks similar to Robert Patrick. For developers to use real-life people's likeness, they have to pay the said person to obtain legal rights.

Returning to the topic, Redditor TimewornTinman was having a conversation with this father, where they both concluded that "Epic Games did not want to pay for his (Arnold Schwarzenegger) likeness." The Redditor suggested that this is why the celebrity featured in Call Of Duty but not Fortnite.

However, after a brief pause, the user formulated another theory. According to the user's father, what if not having Arnold Schwarzenegger in-game had nothing to do with remuneration but rather an already existing contract? Could the developers have signed a contract with him to feature in-game as some other major character? The Redditor opined that this in-game character could be Geno.

While there's no proof to back up this statement, it's not too outlandish to imagine this happening in Fortnite. Given the actor's legacy and role in action movies, having him in a battle royale game would make a lot of sense. Here's what a few other Redditors think about the theory:

While most users call the theory a masterpiece, some ask why Arnold Schwarzenegger couldn't just be showcased in-game as the T-800. Well, there's an interesting take on this.

Why can't Arnold Schwarzenegger be added to Fortnite as himself?

While there are many theories as to why Epic Games cannot or will not add Arnold Schwarzenegger to Fortnite as himself, two of them are the most probable cause. TimewornTinman himself provided the first one. Here's what he had to say:

"It’s not that he couldn’t be the T-800, it’s that Epic themselves doesn’t want him to be. For example, they already have the rights to Dwayne’s likeness. It would have been cheaper to just make a skin of the Rock for the WWE crossover, yet they went out of their way to get John Cena’s likeness instead so there weren’t two skins with Dwayne’s face on them."

Moving on to the second theory, it has to do with something called the "first-movers advantage." A good example of this is the John McClane collaboration, which never happened. As seen in the leaks obtained during the Apple versus Epic Games trial, John McClane was scheduled to become a skin in Fortnite.

However, as luck would have it, Activision Blizzard managed to snag and hot-drop him into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. With his likeness already featured in another battle royale title, adding him to the metaverse wouldn't attract much attention. Thus, the collaboration was likely called off.

Given that Arnold Schwarzenegger has already been featured as the T-800 in Call Of Duty, having him feature in Fortnite for the same would be a loss. It still cannot be confirmed if he will appear as Geno in the storyline. Players will have to remain optimistic and hope for the best.

