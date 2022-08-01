8 Fortnite crossovers that may arrive soon

Although a lot of collaborations for Fortnite get leaked, not all of them come to fruition. Some take months to occur, while others are swept under the rug for unknown reasons.

Since the Apple versus Epic trial began, information about numerous collaborations has been leaked online. While a few of these, such as Dwayne Johnson, Naruto, Ariana Grande, and J Balvin, were executed in-game, many mentions in the leaks didn't come to pass.

shiina @RealShiina Just because it takes a long time for leaked collabs to come to the game, it doesn't mean they are canceled



Since that UE livestream Family Guy and Doom Slayer are CONFIRMED



It's not unusual for collabs to take so long. It took them a whole year to get Dragon Ball into the game Just because it takes a long time for leaked collabs to come to the game, it doesn't mean they are canceledSince that UE livestream Family Guy and Doom Slayer are CONFIRMEDIt's not unusual for collabs to take so long. It took them a whole year to get Dragon Ball into the game

Now, given the timeline of things, since the Naruto collaboration has come to pass, how long before others follow suit? That being said, here are eight collaborations that may occur in Fortnite Chapter 3 sooner than expected.

These eight Fortnite collaborations are still pending

1) Doom (Outfit)

Shiina @ShiinaBR



This was mentioned on the YouTube Channel "XboxEra" which apparently has trustable sources in the gaming community.



(via RUMOR: Doom Slayer might be coming to Fortnite in the future!This was mentioned on the YouTube Channel "XboxEra" which apparently has trustable sources in the gaming community.(via @iFireMonkey RUMOR: Doom Slayer might be coming to Fortnite in the future!This was mentioned on the YouTube Channel "XboxEra" which apparently has trustable sources in the gaming community.(via @iFireMonkey) https://t.co/gKHRcDStFJ

Towards the end of December 2021, a YouTube channel known as XboxEra, hinted at an upcoming Doom collaboration. Given that Epic Games is in good standing with Microsoft having characters from their properties being added to Fortnite wouldn't be too hard to imagine.

Unfortunately, seven months have passed, and nothing has come to fruition. Doom Slayer is not in the game yet. However, during the Unreal Engine 5 stream, a folder called "Doom" was showcased in a video. While this was a reference to Darth Vader, it may have also been Epic hinting at the fact that they haven't forgotten about Doomguy.

2) Lady Gaga (Live Event)

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko @HYPEX I'd say there's a chance of getting Lady Gaga next month due to that stage near Sanctuary and a potential Rift Tour 2, but idk @HYPEX I'd say there's a chance of getting Lady Gaga next month due to that stage near Sanctuary and a potential Rift Tour 2, but idk

During the Apple versus Epic trial, the names of three musicians caught the attention of the community - J Balvin, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga. As readers are aware, the first two artists have been featured in-game in Chapter 2 Season 7. Ariana Grande even went on to become an NPC for the next season as well. This leaves out only Lady Gaga.

According to speculations, she may be coming to the game sooner than expected. With the stage being set up near Sanctuary, the diva may be featured as a surprise event for Fortnite's No Sweat Summer. That being said, there's also a possibility that Marshmello may perform in-game again.

3) Family Guy (Collaboration)

Family Guy X Fortnite @FamilyGuyXFN Fortnite has been leaking multiple collabs on the map. These include the Indiana Jones fridge and the Dragon Ball Kame House. Over at Greasy Grove you can find a bathtub hanging of the edge of a house. Cleveland falling in the bathtub is a continuous gag in Family Guy! Fortnite has been leaking multiple collabs on the map. These include the Indiana Jones fridge and the Dragon Ball Kame House. Over at Greasy Grove you can find a bathtub hanging of the edge of a house. Cleveland falling in the bathtub is a continuous gag in Family Guy! https://t.co/fPTnkRW4VG

In addition to the folder labeled "Doom," another one labeled "Family Guy" was also featured in the Unreal Engine 5 showcase video back in April 2022. While this is a long-running gag in-game, the Family Guy collaboration may just be real.

Since characters like Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith were added to the game, it's not impossible to imagine others following suit. Given the show's popularity, the Family Guy collaboration is bound to happen sooner rather than later.

4) Samus Aran (Outfit)

Shiina @ShiinaBR



This collaboration would open the door for so many other amazing Nintendo collaborations, it would be a dream come true @HYPEX I really hope Samus Aran still comes to Fortnite after all, but it's not very likely in my opinionThis collaboration would open the door for so many other amazing Nintendo collaborations, it would be a dream come true @HYPEX I really hope Samus Aran still comes to Fortnite after all, but it's not very likely in my opinionThis collaboration would open the door for so many other amazing Nintendo collaborations, it would be a dream come true

When court documents pertaining to crossovers were leaked in May of 2021, Samus Aran stood tall in the list of names. Hailed as the first "playable human female character in a mainstream video game," she's left a mark on gaming history.

Sadly, according to the leakers, the collaboration didn't amount to anything due to both parties being unable to come to an agreement. It would seem that Nintendo wanted to keep her as an exclusive Skin for Switch players. Thus, the crossover never occurred. Hopefully, things will work out eventually, and the Outfit will get added in.

5) The Bride (Outfit)

Ross @RossKroft96 I know they were going to consider it but how cool would it be to have Kill Bill's The Bride as a Fortnite skin? Also have her Hattori Hanzō sword as her harvesting tool it would look super EPIC @FortniteGame I know they were going to consider it but how cool would it be to have Kill Bill's The Bride as a Fortnite skin? Also have her Hattori Hanzō sword as her harvesting tool it would look super EPIC @FortniteGame https://t.co/RLtC3RtKiz

When it comes to pop culture, Uma Thurman from Kill Bill is as iconic as things get. Sporting a yellow jumpsuit and a katana, the character would be perfect for Fortnite. This is why the developers were in talks for a collaboration last year.

Unfortunately, it would seem that things didn't work out. Soon after the Epic versus Apple trials ended, all leaks pertaining to The Bride stopped. With Kill Bill: Volume 1 turning 20 next year, there's a high possibility of a collaboration happening by the end of the year.

6) John McClane (Outfit)

While this is a stretch, John McClane would have come to Fortnite in 2021 if not for the crossover with Call Of Duty. Since having the character in two games simultaneously causes dilution of the trend, Epic may have opted out of having the character in-game.

However, with that crossover long gone, John McClane is once more free to be added to the metaverse. With the holiday season not too far away, it would be the perfect occasion to add him to the Item Shop as an Icon Series skin.

7) Beyoncé Single Ladies (Emote)

HYPEX @HYPEX Reminder that we're supposed to get an "All The Single Ladies" Beyoncé emote at some point this year. (Mentioned by Epic)



Which other iconic dances do you want to see in the game? Reminder that we're supposed to get an "All The Single Ladies" Beyoncé emote at some point this year. (Mentioned by Epic)Which other iconic dances do you want to see in the game?

Beyoncé's third album, I Am... Sasha Fierce featured Single Ladies, which had one of the most iconic dance moves of all time. Despite being released in 2008, the song and dance are relevant in pop culture even today.

For this reason, the developer wanted to add Beyoncé's Single Ladies to the game. While this won't be the first Icon Series emote in Fortnite, it's still one of the most in-demand emotes to date. Hopefully, it'll be added in soon.

8) Tyler Rake (Outfit)

Fortnite News ⛱️ @FortniteBR



(via @IX_Prod) A sequel to 'Extraction' is coming next year. This could mean the Tyler Rake Outfit that was leaked in August will be released with the movie. #Fortnite (via @IX_Prod) A sequel to 'Extraction' is coming next year. This could mean the Tyler Rake Outfit that was leaked in August will be released with the movie. #Fortnite(via @IX_Prod) https://t.co/ynqlYYhtX9

In August 2021, data miners uncovered the existence of a Tyler Rake skin. It's unclear how, but it was found in the files which contained the Dune cosmetics. The character in the movie, Extraction was played by Chris Hemsworth and was ready to come to Fortnite.

Unfortunately, things never came to pass. Even though a Skin was found within the files, the collaboration never went through. It's unclear why this happened, but it's likely due to the fact that Epic was too late.

If the skin had been released back then, it wouldn't have made an impact. With a sequel scheduled to release in 2023, adding the skin then makes much more sense.

Note: The collaborations listed are not ranked in any order.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far