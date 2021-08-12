Fortnite tractor location: How to deliver a tractor to Hayseed's Farm in Fortnite Season 7

After Farmer Steel went missing in Fortnite, Hayseed began frantically searching for him. Now, after coming to terms with the loss, Hayseed has returned to normal life, or as normal as life can be during an ongoing alien invasion.

Nonetheless, he's in need of help and is tasking players with finding and delivering a tractor to him at Steel Farm. As a reward for completing the task, players will receive 30,000 experience points.

Note: Fortnite week 10 Epic challenges will go live on August 12, at 10.00 am ET.

How to complete the "Use the Grab-itron or Saucer's tractor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed's Farm" Fortnite week 10 Epic challenge

To complete the challenge, players will have to either use a Grab-Itron or a Saucer's tractor beam to find and deliver a tractor to Hayseed's Farm. Now, although there are two ways of completing this challenge, one is easier than the other, and faster as well.

1) Using a Grab-Itron

While using a Grab-Itron to complete this challenge would be entertaining, it would also be slow and ineffective. For starters, locating a Grab-Itron is going to be rather difficult given how rare it is in-game.

Even if players manage to find it with ease, given its limitations, beaming a tractor across the battlefield to deliver it to the drop location is not the smartest of ideas. Players will become vulnerable to enemy fire, and will have to either drop the tractor to shoot back or risk being eliminated.

2) Using an alien saucer

Using an alien saucer to complete this challenge is far better for numerous reasons. For starters, it's faster, more maneuverable and players don't have to drop the tractor if fired upon by opponents.

Furthermore, players can easily find an alien saucer nearby to use as well. One is located at Corny Complex, which is west of Steel Farm, and the other is located underneath the Green Steel Bridge, south of Steel Farm. If these two have already been taken, a third one can be found at Steamy Stacks a short distance east.

Where to find tractors in Fortnite

Fortnite tractor locations at Corny Complex (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Tractors can be found all over Fortnite; however, the fastest way to complete this challenge is to tractor beam the tractors located at Corny Complex. Players can find roughly six or more tractors at this landmark.

