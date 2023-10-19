Fortnite: Travel distance with at least 4 empty inventory slots

In Fortnite, you can carry up to five items in your inventory. These can include weapons, utility items, healing items, and also mobility items. While certain items/weapons take up two inventory slots, most take up only one. As such depending on the meta, you can pick and choose what you want to carry with you during the game.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 8 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you will have to travel a distance of 1,337 meters in-game. However, to successfully complete the task, you will have to travel the distance with at least four empty inventory slots. While this will be risky given the lack of items at your disposal, 80,000 experience points will be received as a reward.

Travel distance with at least 4 empty inventory slots in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

To complete this challenge, you must do two things: Land in an isolated part of the island, and travel the specified distance.

1) Land at a secluded part of the island

Keep an eye out for enemy players while landing (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

To make completing this challenge as easy as possible, the first thing to do is land on a part of the island that is secluded. Given that this is a Battle Royale, finding a place with no enemy players will be challenging, but not impossible. The best way to go about this will be to land as far away from the Battle Bus' route as possible.

Since most players will try to land as quickly as possible, going further away from the predetermined route will ensure the least amount of opponents. Alternatively, you can also try landing at isolated Landmarks that are found at the edges of the map. However, do be careful as some players tend to land here to get a passive start to the match.

2) Travel 1,337 meters

You can cover the distant either on foot, in a vehicle, or by using mobility items (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After landing safely, the next step is very simple - avoiding picking up more than one item. The goal is to travel the distance while having four inventory slots free. Try to find Slap Splash to get infinite stamina and start running about to cover the distance. Running in circles will work. You should also try to max-out shields before starting the task.

Since the challenge does not specify how the distance has to be covered, it may be possible to use a vehicle. Mobility items such as the Rocket Ram and Witch Broom may also be used for the task. However, a vehicle will be the best option given that it offers a bit of protection. If you choose this method, use one inventory slot to store a weapon. It may come in handy.

