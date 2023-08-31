Fortnite: Travel distance with a Rare or better item equipped

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 being Heist-theme, making a quick getaway is of the utmost importance. After breaking into a Vault and emptying its contents, guards will try to stop you from escaping. Thankfully, you can easily deal with them by having a good weapon equipped at all times. Once the threat has been dealt with, keep it at the ready and make your grand escape.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 1 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you will have to travel distance with a Rare or better item equipped. While finding such items is not impossible, it can be quite difficult during the early-game. Nevertheless, upon completion of the task, you will earn 15,000 experience points and be one step close to completing the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass.

How to travel distance with a Rare or better item equipped in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you must do two things: Find a Rare or better item, equip it, and lastly, travel a total distance of 1,000 meters.

1) Find a Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, or Exotic item

Finding weapons of high rarity can be a challenge (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Finding a Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, or Exotic item will be the most challenging aspect. If you get lucky, you will be able to secure one from a Heist Bag or from a regular Chest. If you decide to land at Eclipsed Estate, Sanguine Suites, or Relentless Retreat, you can always break into a Vault to secure good loot.

If the first two aforementioned methods do not yield results and if robbing from Kado Thorne is not your preferred style of playing, there are a few alternatives. You can use Upgrade Machines to upgrade the item to make it at least Rare, but this will cost gold bars.

Another viable method is to open Holo-Chests. They always contain weapons that are at least of Epic rarity. Since Keys can be found quite easily, this should not be too difficult to do. The last method would be to purchase weapons of high rarity from Chapter 4 Season 4 NPCs. There are many to choose from and the prices are rather affordable.

2) Equip it and travel a distance of 1,000 meters

Don't forget to equip the weapon before traveling 1,000 meters (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once the weapon has been obtained, stolen, or purchased from an NPC, the only thing left to do is travel a distance of 1,000 meters with the weapon. But before that, be sure to equip it and not just keep it in your inventory. Coming back to the task at hand, since Epic Games does not specify the method by which you have to travel, any should suffice.

You can drive a vehicle, redeploy your Glider, or simply walk or sprint until the distance has been covered. Once done, 15,000 experience will be granted to you for a job well done.

