Fortnite Twitch drops (Feb 9): How to earn free Spray, Back Bling, and more, via Streamer Bowl III

Nothing gets the crowds going like a Fortnite streamer event, especially when it has ties to the NFLPA and is associated with Twitch Rivals. Following the success of the previous event in February 2021, the next installment will begin in a few hours.

Starting on February 9, from 5.30 PM to 11.00 PM Eastern Time, the third iteration of the Streamer Bowl will take place. The format of the matches will be unique, and viewers will be able to stand a chance to win amazing prizes during the event.

How to participate in the Streamer Bowl III ft Fortnite

Unlike regular cash cups in-game, not everyone can participate in this event. For starters, players must either be a Twitch Affiliate or Partner. They must also be over 13 years of age and have permission from a parent or legal guardian if they are below 18.

Additionally, participants should be in good standing with Twitch and Epic. A recent ban or warning from either platform may result in eligibility failure. Lastly, the entire event must be streamed on Twitch by individual players.

The main event will feature "Trio" matches consisting of 20 teams. Each team will comprise 1 Streamer, 1 NFL Star, and 1 Community Champion, and the games will be held in Private lobbies.

A total of four rounds will be played, and points will be distributed based on elimination and placement. Depending on placement during the match, winners will be allowed a specific amount of prize money donated to charity.

Streamer Bowl III ft Fortnite - Twitch Drops

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Twitch Drops Leak | Streamer Bowl III ft. Fortnite



Feb. 9th @ 5:30 PM ET - 11 PM ET



Rewards:

- Field Goal Emoticon (45 Minutes)

- Game Ball Emoticon (90 Minutes)

- The Blitz Spray (135 Minutes)

- Beast Llama Backbling (175 Minutes) Twitch Drops Leak | Streamer Bowl III ft. FortniteFeb. 9th @ 5:30 PM ET - 11 PM ETRewards:- Field Goal Emoticon (45 Minutes)- Game Ball Emoticon (90 Minutes)- The Blitz Spray (135 Minutes)- Beast Llama Backbling (175 Minutes) 🏆 Twitch Drops Leak | Streamer Bowl III ft. FortniteFeb. 9th @ 5:30 PM ET - 11 PM ETRewards:- Field Goal Emoticon (45 Minutes)- Game Ball Emoticon (90 Minutes)- The Blitz Spray (135 Minutes)- Beast Llama Backbling (175 Minutes) https://t.co/2XMYChdtVa

No major event associated with Twitch is ever complete without a few freebies. Viewers can earn a total of four unique cosmetics simply by tuning in and watching Streamer Bowl III ft. Fortnite. Here is the list:

Field Goal Emoticon (45 Minutes)

Game Ball Emoticon (90 Minutes)

The Blitz Spray (135 Minutes)

Beast Llama Backbling (175 Minutes)

Five Twitch channels will be eligible to provide Twitch drops to viewers. Before the event goes live, the organizers will update more details regarding the same.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Streamers who will have Drops Enabled:

- TwitchRivals

- SypherPK

- Alixxa

- LosPollosTV

- Aydan

+ More Streamers who will have Drops Enabled:- TwitchRivals- SypherPK- Alixxa- LosPollosTV- Aydan+ More

Also Read Article Continues below

Unfortunately, the parameters for earning Twitch drops are unknown. It cannot be said with certainty if watching the event for short durations will add to the total time viewed. For now, the best option for loopers is to watch the event at a stretch to ensure they are eligible for freebies.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar