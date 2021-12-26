Top 12 most-watched Fortnite streamers of December 2021

The world of Fortnite turned upside down with the release of Chapter 3 Season 1 earlier this month. Since its arrival, the game has surpassed most people's expectations in terms of the player base and community engagement.

December 2021 has been one of the biggest months for Fortnite and many of its popular content creators. But who topped the charts of the streaming platform Twitch when it comes to the numbers game?

Best Fortnite streamers on Twitch in terms of watch time

12) Zemie

Atlantan streamer Zemie posted an insane December with over 454,284 watch-time hours. The 25-year-old content creator is known for his entertaining streams, and he can even post some crazy gameplay that can drop the jaws of any fan.

11) Jolavanille

French content creator Jordan "Jolavanille" takes the number 11 spot after raking in over 491,615 watch-time hours. He has only been in the streaming game for over a year. However, with 237,000 followers on the platform, he's up there as one of Twitch's most popular French streamers.

10) pizfn

With 516,830 watch-time hours, Riccardo Pizzinelli, aka pizfn, is one of the most prominent Italian Fortnite players. The pro-player for the Samsung Morningstars team has around 450,000 followers, and he continues to climb the Twitch viewership charts, thanks to his impressive skill at the popular game.

9) Bugha

Former Fortnite world champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf is 9th on the list with 592,632 watch-time hours. The 18-year-old star player for the Sentinels has almost 5 million followers on Twitch and is one of the game's most popular players who has played with and against some of the best Fortnite professionals in the world.

8) Kubx

Centric Gaming star Kubx had an impressive December with around 695,226 watch-time hours on his Twitch channel. The 18-year-old Polish player has over 242,000 followers on his channel, and he has competed and placed quite well in many FNCS and Cash Cup tournaments.

7) AussieAntics

Next on the list is the popular NRG content creator Shaun "AussieAntics" Cochrane, with 842,202 watch-time hours on his channel. He's known for his fun Fortnite streams and has played with several content creators of the popular title, which has earned him over 640,000 followers on his channel.

6) Sommerset

Luminosity Gaming streamer Sommerset is the only female streamer on the list, and she placed sixth with a massive December with over 965, 269 watch-time. In a space dominated by male content creators, Sommerset, whose real name is Kayla, has made herself one of the game's biggest content creators.

5) NickEh30

Canadian-Lebanese streamer Nick "NickEh30" Amyoony has also had a great December with over a million watch-time hours. For years, he has remained a towering figure in the game's massive community thanks to his impressive skills at the game while also making sure that his stream's entertaining by collaborating with many other creators.

4) Clix

The highest-ranking pro player on the list was none other Cody "Clix" Conroy, with just over a million watch-time hours on his Twitch channel. The NRG pro player has made several strides with his streaming numbers, and he looks poised to do the same with his competitive play as well in future tournaments.

3) Ninja

Ninja's appearance on this list shouldn't come as a surprise as he once was the most popular content creator on any platform. While he doesn't play Fortnite with the likes of Drake and Travis Scott anymore, he's still posting impressive numbers on Twitch, as he now has a whopping 17 million followers on his channel.

2) Amar

German streamer Amar "Amar" Al-Naimi has had a slight jump in his Twitch viewership with around 1.67 million watch-time hours. Fans have watched him post several hours of Fortnite content, with most of them revolving around modes like Arenas and many more.

1) SypherPK

SypherPK made a major viewership jump in December after a comparatively quiet November. The American Fortnite streamer took home the number one spot pretty convincingly as he had over double the watch-time hours of the streamer in the second spot. With his many Chapter 3 Season 1 videos, the popular content creator raked in a lot of views, which helped him surge to the top.

With the honeymoon phase of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 coming to a close, it remains to be seen how these streamers will perform on the platform, with 2022 set to arrive soon. With the way Chapter 3 has been so far, players can expect to see similar, if not better, numbers from many of these streamers on the list.

