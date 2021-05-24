Fortnite update 16.50 early patch notes: Bug fixes, locker bundles, and more

The final Fortnite 16.50 update is just a day away. With the update, the storyline is expected to go into overdrive. Although Fortnite Season 6 is a rather lackluster season, it will probably serve as the build-up for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.
Aside from the bug fixes, the Fortnite 16.50 early patch notes contain some speculation about what can be expected in the upcoming 16.50 patch, along with some confirmed additions to the game.
Downtime for Fortnite update 16.50
The Fortnite 16.50 update will be launching tomorrow. The downtime for this update is expected to begin at 4 AM PT (0800 UTC). It's difficult to comment on the size of the update, but it shouldn't last longer than two hours. Details about the downtime will be available on the Fortnite Status Twitter page in a few hours.
Bug fixes for Fortnite update 16.50
Like every other major update, the Fortnite 16.50 update will also include a good number of bug fixes. Although most of these bugs are visual in nature, they're bugs nevertheless. The entire list of bug fixes can be found on the Fortnite Community Trello board here.
Locker bundles in Fortnite update 16.50
The Trae Young and the Donovan Mitchell Fortnite locker bundles are all set to go live at 8 PM ET tomorrow. The Fortnite 16.50 update will be completed by then, and players may see new skins in the Fortnite Item Shop along with these two locker bundles.
Fortnite update 16.50: Additional information
Fortnite is currently in Wild Week 3. This week revolves around catching air, which also happens to be the third element, according to Alchemy. Players have already seen fire, water, and air in the game, and the only element left at this point is earth. So fans can expect more information about Fortnite Wild Week 4 tomorrow.
Other than that, the weekly challenges for the next two weeks will be revealed with the upcoming update, with each of them going live on the two remaining Thursdays of this season.
The storyline will probably see some progression as well in the final update for this season. It's progressed very slowly over the course of the entire season, and it looks like something interesting may happen as it draws to a close. There's no word on Jonesy or the Foundation yet, so fans may expect to hear some information about them as well.