Fortnite update 16.50 early patch notes: Bug fixes, locker bundles, and more

The final Fortnite 16.50 update is just a day away. With the update, the storyline is expected to go into overdrive. Although Fortnite Season 6 is a rather lackluster season, it will probably serve as the build-up for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Aside from the bug fixes, the Fortnite 16.50 early patch notes contain some speculation about what can be expected in the upcoming 16.50 patch, along with some confirmed additions to the game.

Downtime for Fortnite update 16.50

The Fortnite 16.50 update will be launching tomorrow. The downtime for this update is expected to begin at 4 AM PT (0800 UTC). It's difficult to comment on the size of the update, but it shouldn't last longer than two hours. Details about the downtime will be available on the Fortnite Status Twitter page in a few hours.

Bug fixes for Fortnite update 16.50

The tabs with yellow labels are bugs that Epic Games will patch with the update (Image via Fortnite Trello)

Like every other major update, the Fortnite 16.50 update will also include a good number of bug fixes. Although most of these bugs are visual in nature, they're bugs nevertheless. The entire list of bug fixes can be found on the Fortnite Community Trello board here.

Locker bundles in Fortnite update 16.50

LETS GO!!! 🗣️🗣️ Drop into @FortniteGame on May 25th at 8PM ET and get my Locker Bundle #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/6gd1nSaA7P — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 22, 2021

The Trae Young and the Donovan Mitchell Fortnite locker bundles are all set to go live at 8 PM ET tomorrow. The Fortnite 16.50 update will be completed by then, and players may see new skins in the Fortnite Item Shop along with these two locker bundles.

🔥🔥 On May 25th at 8PM ET you can drop into @FortniteGame and get my Locker Bundle ! #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/32dI8LyMrR — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 22, 2021

Fortnite update 16.50: Additional information

Fortnite is currently in Wild Week 3. This week revolves around catching air, which also happens to be the third element, according to Alchemy. Players have already seen fire, water, and air in the game, and the only element left at this point is earth. So fans can expect more information about Fortnite Wild Week 4 tomorrow.

Other than that, the weekly challenges for the next two weeks will be revealed with the upcoming update, with each of them going live on the two remaining Thursdays of this season.

Imagine if Season 7 is The Seven themed. Lowkey Fortnite should delay the season until July 7th (7th month, 7th day) and have The Foundation as the secret skin and ofc the traditional Week 7 skin would be the leader of The Seven. It’s a brilliant idea tbh. — Jalen / / Fortography💜💙 (@eryizn) May 17, 2021

The storyline will probably see some progression as well in the final update for this season. It's progressed very slowly over the course of the entire season, and it looks like something interesting may happen as it draws to a close. There's no word on Jonesy or the Foundation yet, so fans may expect to hear some information about them as well.