Fortnite Update 17.10.2 Patch Notes: Inflate A Bull, Zyg & Choppy location update, and Holly Hatchery infested

As predicted, Fortnite Update 17.10.2 Patch dropped a while back, and just like last week, new items were added to the game alongside minor map changes. Based on the official Fortnite update patch notes, the Inflate-A-Bull is now live in-game and players can use it to bounce around the map.

In other news, the alien presence at Holly Hatchery has significantly increased, owing to which the IO has now begun setting up observational posts outside the POI. By the looks of it, the IO is definitely up to something. With that being said, it's time to dive in and check out the Fortnite Update 17.10.2 Patch Notes.

Summary of the 2nd Hotfix Update for v17.10:

- Zyg & Choppy now spawn near Weeping Woods

- Alien Parasite Eggs & Trespassers now spawn at Holly Hatchery

- The Inflate-A-Bull was enabled for normal modes and Competitive modes

Fortnite Update 17.10.2 Patch Notes: Let there be aliens

1) Inflate-A-Bull goes live

After a long wait, the Inflate-A-Bull has finally been added to the game. While players will have a hard time finding the item due to its rarity, they can always buy one from Rick Sanchez for 25 gold bars.

Once deployed, the item protects the user from fall damage, however, as mentioned earlier, the Inflate-A-Bull can be shot at and essentially popped to cancel its effects. The item is amazing for jumping from great heights, mitigating fall damage, and escaping from opponents.

2) Zyg & Choppy's incredible adventure

According to the latest Fortnite update patch notes, Zyg & Choppy are on the move in-game. Since being introduced to the game a week earlier, the dynamic duo have now moved out of Hydro 16 and have headed into Weeping Wood.

#Fortnite On The Move 👣



As mentioned earlier as well, it's unclear what purpose this NPC serves. However, given that they are nurturing and examining parasites on the island, it's pretty evident that the NPC is going to either infect a POI and convert it into something like Holly Hatchery, or play an active role in spreading alien parasites on the island.

3) Holly Hatchery infested with alien parasites and trespassers

As predicted by numerous Fortnite leakers, aliens have now completely taken over Holly Hatchery, and parasite eggs can be spotted inside the buildings. However, they are not defenseless, as alien trespassers have begun spawning as well to protect them while they grow.

In addition to the growing alien presence in Holly Hatchery, the IO has now set up observational posts outside the POI to keep an eye on the aliens. Judging by the way things are going, players may soon see the IO and aliens going head-to-head in-game in the coming weeks.

