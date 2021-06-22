Fortnite update 17.10 early patch notes: Mothership entrance, Coral Castle destruction, Cosmic Summer Party, and more

Fortnite update 17.10 will go live shortly, and fans are bursting with excitement. This is not just the first major update for the new season but also the start of important events in-game.

In addition to the in-game events taking place, the update can also bring potential new weapons, NPCs, and cosmetics. However, those are secondary compared to what's about to unfold following the Fortnite update 17.10.

According to leakers, Coral Castle will be going up in flames after the update, players will be able to explore the insides of the Mothership, and Epic Games will be throwing a wild Cosmic Summer party to fit in with the whole alien theme.

Nonetheless, the Fortnite update 17.10 early patch notes should be taken with a pinch of salt, as things predicted may not entirely come to pass.

Fortnite update 17.10 early patch notes

It's time to fight in the Mothership's shade

After Fortnite Season 7 went live, the Mothership left the island alone and moved away for a while|. However, it would seem that following the Fortnite update 17.10, the Mothership will be back, and players will get a chance to explore its interiors.

While the leaks regarding the Mothership being a possible POI have been doing their rounds for days, Epic has finally confirmed the same via a tweet.

By all means, players will be abducted by new Fortnite UFOs and taken to the Mothership or be directly abducted by the Mothership itself. It's left to be seen which of these holds after the Fortnite update 17.10.

Coral Castle goes boom

Based on HYPEX's last leaks regarding Coral Castle, it would seem that the IO will take over the POI after being destroyed. While no confirmation has come from Epic about the Mothership ruining the location, several leakers and data miners suggest the same.

While the cause of destruction is unknown, there is a chance that the POI will not be destroyed after Fortnite update 17.10. By all accounts, it seems too early in the season for major storyline advancements to take place.

Cosmic Summer Party

Alien posters have been popping up around Believer Beach ever since Fortnite Season 7 started. While many speculated that it would be a live in-game event, Epic has discredited these rumors.

Based on comments from a Fortnite official, the Cosmic Summer Party will be a two-week-long event. That would make sense as the new season has barely begun, and the developers would want players to enjoy a long-drawn-out event rather than a short-lived one.

Incase you were wondering, Tomorrow's welcome party isn't an event. It's just the start of the "Cosmic Summer" which lasts for two weeks. Confirmed by an Epic Employee



While details regarding this "Party" are yet to be disclosed, new cosmetics and experience bonuses could be obtained during the event. More information should become available following the Fortnite update 17.10.

Fortnite update 17.10 bug fixes

It goes without saying that major updates contain a plethora of bug fixes. While most of them are technical and don't affect the Battle Royale mode much, some fixes affect certain aspects of the game and improve quality.

Fortnite update 17.10 will address general issues, BR-specific issues, and a few creative hiccups that players may have experienced. Additionally, minor bug fixes will be coming to the Save the World mode as well.

