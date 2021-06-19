Fortnite Season 7 leaks: No gravity biome, new IO location, and Scout Kymera

With Week 3 of the new season around the corner, Fortnite Season 7 leaks have been ramping up on social media. The veteran leaker, HYPEX, has a few updates on the upcoming No Gravity Biome and the soon-to-be destroyed Coral Castle.

While the leaks are subject to change at Epic Games' discretion, given how HYPEX has been right regarding many of the current in-game aspects, there is a high probability of these coming to pass soon.

While there is no timeline given for the events mentioned above to occur, with the Fortnite 17.10 update coming on June 22nd (tentative date), the chances of at least the new biome appearing are pretty high. With that being said, it's time to dive in and discuss the latest Fortnite Season 7 leaks.

Fortnite Season 7 leaks reveal biome codenamed "goop," new IO POI, and Scout Kymera

Gravity POI/Biome codenamed "goop"

Epic enjoys switching codenames to confuse leakers. However, it doesn't seem to be working, as more information about the upcoming biome continues to come out.

Another thing about the upcoming no gravity POI/Biome codenamed "goop" is that it will have a consumable stacks to 2, I have no idea what it'll do but apparently it can be used to craft something..



Based on the new Fortnite Season 7 leaks, the upcoming biome/POI will have a consumable item in it, which can be stacked 2x. It's unknown, however, what this new consumable will do at the moment.

In addition to the new consumables, Red Tool Boxes will have an increase of 15% spawn chance inside of this new area. For those unaware, these Red Tool Boxes give Nuts and Bolts when searched, which can be used to upgrade weapons.

IO's influence expands, and alien infiltrator NPC discovered

Speaking of codenames, according to Fortnite Season 7 leaks, it would seem that IO will be expanding their area of influence in-game. Following the destruction of Coral Castle, the IO is set to take over the place.

While it's not known at the moment why the IO is doing this, it very well may be possible that the organization is planning a massive counter-offensive against the aliens. However, that's left to be seen.

In addition to the new location, it would seem that the aliens are finally beginning to infiltrate the IO to learn their secrets. According to the Fortnite Season 7 leaks, an NPC, known as "Scout Kymera," will be present outside the new POI spying on the IO.

Despite alien NPCs being hostile, this one seems neutral as it will have a dialogue chain with players. However, if gamers do manage to trigger its disguise, it may become hostile after reverting to its alien form.

