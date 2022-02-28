Fortnite Update v19.40 early patch notes: Spider-Man outfit, Tilted destroyed, Electric mythic weapon, and more

The final update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will go live on March 1, 2022. It is called version 19.40 and will bring some exciting storyline changes and content to the game.

While Epic Games is yet to reveal much in detail, leakers have provided some ideas as to what players can expect. Nevertheless, it should be kept in mind that these can change at the discretion of the developers.

v19.40 early patch notes for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

1) Craters inch closer to Tilted Towers

HYPEX @HYPEX Here's where the earthquake cracks will appear (the red lines), it's most likely multiple drillers or one going through the map looking for something, they enter Tilted for a short time but then they stop next to The Devoured landmark, and they also pop out of those 3 X's Here's where the earthquake cracks will appear (the red lines), it's most likely multiple drillers or one going through the map looking for something, they enter Tilted for a short time but then they stop next to The Devoured landmark, and they also pop out of those 3 X's https://t.co/G8oDQ52UEN

According to leakers, the IO drills have been busy on the island. They have created craters due to drilling and are likely to destroy Tilted Towers in the coming days.

While this is not a guarantee, there are signs hinting at the POI being destroyed or at the very least damaged. Much like the "OG" season, history may repeat itself in Chapter 3.

2) Last Spider-Man skin

Shiina @ShiinaBR (v19.40 update & Season 2 update)



I hope we're getting a Moon Knight collab and the next Spider-Man outfit will hopefully be sick as well! What collabs are you hoping for next month?(v19.40 update & Season 2 update)I hope we're getting a Moon Knight collab and the next Spider-Man outfit will hopefully be sick as well! What collabs are you hoping for next month? 👀 (v19.40 update & Season 2 update)I hope we're getting a Moon Knight collab and the next Spider-Man outfit will hopefully be sick as well! 🔥

According to official sources (Epic Games), the final Spider-Man collaboration cosmetic will be unveiled following the update. As of now, it's unclear who or what it could be.

While many suspect that it could be Miles Morales, it's unlikely that the developers will add him to the game this season. In all probability, it may be another villain or another Spider-Man variant.

3) "We Will Be Monsters"

Shiina @ShiinaBR



I expect that we'll get even more outfits from the series than the ones we already have.



(Thanks to At the end of the "Universal Monsters" miniseries that just aired in Fortnite, we can see the monsters finding a way onto the island.I expect that we'll get even more outfits from the series than the ones we already have.(Thanks to @timelessorder for making me aware of this!) At the end of the "Universal Monsters" miniseries that just aired in Fortnite, we can see the monsters finding a way onto the island.I expect that we'll get even more outfits from the series than the ones we already have.(Thanks to @timelessorder for making me aware of this!) https://t.co/RjBA3ookvg

Following a video teasing Kevin the Cube and Monster Reality, there's a strong possibility that new skins from Universal Pictures will be added in-game soon. While there's no timeline in place, as seen in the trailer, the new monsters are already on the island.

Taking these facts into consideration, following the Fortnite v19.40 update, more monster skins should appeal in the item shop. At the moment, it's unclear if they will affect the storyline in any way.

4) Electric Mythic

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on a Mythic with blades that is kinda similar to Wolverine's, here are the stats:



- Has an charge attack, possibly electric

- Minor Attack damage: 25 (50 to builds)

- Major Attack damage: 65 (250 to builds)

- Spin Attack cooldown: 8s

- Has boosted jumps Epic are working on a Mythic with blades that is kinda similar to Wolverine's, here are the stats:- Has an charge attack, possibly electric- Minor Attack damage: 25 (50 to builds)- Major Attack damage: 65 (250 to builds)- Spin Attack cooldown: 8s- Has boosted jumps https://t.co/DeiZqT7jMi

According to HYPEX, Epic Games is working on a new mythic weapon for Fortnite. it is similar to Wolverine Blades and will feature a charge attack that will deal electrical damage.

The weapon is stated to have minor and major attack types, which will deal 25 and 65 damage respectively. The weapon will also feature a spin attack and give the player a jump boost when using it.

5) Bug fixes

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The issue where sometimes player outfits will glow with a bright blue ‘hologram’ effect when in the lobby will be fixed in the next update (v19.40) The issue where sometimes player outfits will glow with a bright blue ‘hologram’ effect when in the lobby will be fixed in the next update (v19.40)

Aside from the update and new content, a number of bugs are scheduled to be fixed as well. Currently, only one bug fix is known. It's also left to be seen if Epic Games will address the most recent glitch that was discovered in-game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi