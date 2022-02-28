Fortnite Update v19.40 early patch notes: Spider-Man outfit, Tilted destroyed, Electric mythic weapon, and more

The final update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will go live on March 1, 2022. It is called version 19.40 and will bring some exciting storyline changes and content to the game.
While Epic Games is yet to reveal much in detail, leakers have provided some ideas as to what players can expect. Nevertheless, it should be kept in mind that these can change at the discretion of the developers.
v19.40 early patch notes for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
1) Craters inch closer to Tilted Towers
According to leakers, the IO drills have been busy on the island. They have created craters due to drilling and are likely to destroy Tilted Towers in the coming days.
While this is not a guarantee, there are signs hinting at the POI being destroyed or at the very least damaged. Much like the "OG" season, history may repeat itself in Chapter 3.
2) Last Spider-Man skin
According to official sources (Epic Games), the final Spider-Man collaboration cosmetic will be unveiled following the update. As of now, it's unclear who or what it could be.
While many suspect that it could be Miles Morales, it's unlikely that the developers will add him to the game this season. In all probability, it may be another villain or another Spider-Man variant.
3) "We Will Be Monsters"
Following a video teasing Kevin the Cube and Monster Reality, there's a strong possibility that new skins from Universal Pictures will be added in-game soon. While there's no timeline in place, as seen in the trailer, the new monsters are already on the island.
Taking these facts into consideration, following the Fortnite v19.40 update, more monster skins should appeal in the item shop. At the moment, it's unclear if they will affect the storyline in any way.
4) Electric Mythic
According to HYPEX, Epic Games is working on a new mythic weapon for Fortnite. it is similar to Wolverine Blades and will feature a charge attack that will deal electrical damage.
The weapon is stated to have minor and major attack types, which will deal 25 and 65 damage respectively. The weapon will also feature a spin attack and give the player a jump boost when using it.
5) Bug fixes
Aside from the update and new content, a number of bugs are scheduled to be fixed as well. Currently, only one bug fix is known. It's also left to be seen if Epic Games will address the most recent glitch that was discovered in-game.