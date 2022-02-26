Fortnite YouTuber finds glitch to shoot through builds in Chapter 3 Season 1

The glitch-fest of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 continues as a new weapon glitch is discovered in-game. The discovery was made by a well-known YouTuber and content creator, Glitch King.

Unlike the floating Gas Can glitch, which can have some unforeseen explosive results, this new glitch is build-proof. Once a player has executed it correctly, they'll become invincible to a certain extent.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 glitch enables players to shoot through builds

Fortnite stands out from the Battle Royale genre due to its building mechanics. Players rely on builds for protection during gunfights and to navigate obstacles in-game. Unfortunately, they are not invincible.

After sustaining enough damage, they break apart, and players have to re-build them again to gain cover. The only way players can shoot from within this cover is if they were to create little openings.

This can be done by editing and removing the tile. However, a brand new glitch now allows players to bypass this step and fire from within the structure itself. Essentially rendering themselves invincible to an extent. All players need to execute this glitch is to build a cone:

Place a cone on the ground.

Edit as needed to enter the cone and get inside of it.

Crouch and go to the corner.

Edit the corner of the cone and stand up.

Once standing, reset the cone.

Crouch and stand fast after resetting the cone to complete the glitch.

Players can aim down sights (ADS) using an MK-Seven Assault Rifle if done correctly and shoot at targets. If the target shoots back, the user will not take any damage from the incoming fire until the build breaks open. This gives the user a distinct and unfair advantage in-game.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Will this glitch be fixed during the upcoming Fortnite v19.40 update?

While the glitch looks simple enough to fix, that's not the case. Since MK-Seven Assault Rifle's aim down sight mechanics allows players to see through the build, fixing this glitch will be hard.

The only solution will be to vault the weapon or change the viewing perspective when aiming down sight. However, given that this will take a very long time as there's a lot of animation involved, vaulting will be the easier option.

That being said, the community will not take this option lightly as the weapon is very popular in-game. However, given that the weapon is hampering fair gameplay, it may have to be done for the greater good.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar