Fortnite update v24.30 early patch notes: Force Mythics, Anakin Skywalker Skin, Lightsabers, E-11 Blasters, and more

The third major update (v24.30) of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will go live on May 2, 2023. While Epic Games has provided a hint of what to expect, they haven't quite mentioned anything in detail. Thankfully, leakers/data-miners have done the needful and have revealed to a large extent what to expect during the update. Undoubtedly, the show-stopper will be a new Star Wars collaboration, and rightfully so.

Brand new Star Wars Force Mythics will be added to the loot pool alongside Lightsabers and E-11 Blaster Rifles. According to leakers/data-miners, a new kind of blaster will be added in as well. Aside from weapons, two skins will also be introduced to the Item Shop: Akakin Skywalker and an unknown skin, which the community assumes is either Cal Kestis or Palpatine.

Fortnite update v24.30 early patch notes: New content and changes

1) Star Wars Force Mythics

- Force Lift

- Force Jump

- Force Lightning

- Force Pull

- Force Push

- Force Rip

- Force Script

- Force Vacuum



At the start of March 2023, leakers/data-miners uncovered some vital information pertaining to the Star Wars collaboration. It seems that Epic Games will be adding in Force Powers in the form of Mythics. As per the details, there will be a total of eight Force Mythics added to the game following the update v24.30.

Similar to Mythics from other collaborations, players will likely be able to purchase them from Vending Machines or obtain them from Supply Drops and/or Chests. It'll be interesting to see how these new Mythics affect the ebb and flow of combat in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

2) Anakin Skywalker skin and Unknown Star Wars skin

KAPIX97 @KAPIX97 @ShiinaBR In my opinion, the other Star Wars skin could be Palpatine. It fits perfectly as a representative of the Sith and Anakin representative the Jedi. Alternatively, the second skin can be a Clone with an emote where Palpatine gives the order 66 on the hologram. @ShiinaBR In my opinion, the other Star Wars skin could be Palpatine. It fits perfectly as a representative of the Sith and Anakin representative the Jedi. Alternatively, the second skin can be a Clone with an emote where Palpatine gives the order 66 on the hologram. https://t.co/ZHr62IGblV

Thanks to Epic Games, it can be confirmed that the Anakin Skywalker Skin/Outfit will be added to the game for the upcoming Star Wars collaboration. Fans have been asking for this Outfit ever since the first crossover, and it's finally here. However, he's not the only one that's set to arrive in the Item Shop.

A second Outfit is also speculated to be added to the game once the Fortnite update v24.30 ends, but no one seems to know who it is. The developers have managed to keep it under wraps rather well. Some think it could be Cal Kestis from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, while others speculate that it's none other than Darth Sidious (Emperor Palpatine). Whoever it is, it's bound to cause quite the hype in-game.

3) Lightsabers and E-11 Blaster Rifle

Anakin has for some reason 2 lightsabers in the

What if this is a hint to a lightsaber Pickaxe?

And a few days ago, Jedi survivor was released, a game in which you can create your own lightsaber.

As is tradition, Epic Games will unvault Lightsabers and E-11 Blasters during all Star Wars collaborations. The former will likely be obtainable by searching Star Wars Chests, while players will be able obtain the latter by searching Imperial Chests. However, this is subject to change based on the developers discretion.

According to leakers/data-miners, a new type of Blaster Rifle will also be added to the loot pool during the Fortnite update v24.30. As of now, information about this new weapon is not yet available.

4) Star Wars and Weekly Challenges

- Big Star Wars Update

- Anakin Skywalker Skin

- Unknown Star Wars Skin

- New "Force" Mythics & new blaster

- Lightsabers and E-11 blasters return

- *MAYBE* New Augments?

- *MAYBE* New Level-Up Pack?

- Added shop sections

Tomorrow will mark the beginning of Week Eight of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. That being said, the new Weekly Challenges will go live once the downtime ends. Alongside the Weekly Challenges, Star Wars Challenges will likely go live as well. Players will be able to gain large amounts of experience points and level up to unlock Battle Pass rewards by completing all of them.

5) New Reality Augments and Level-Up Pack

The set currently has a:

- Skin

- Backbling

- Pickaxe

- Wrap



With Reality Augments being a huge deal in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, more are likely to be added to the game once the downtime ends. As of now, leakers/data-miners are unsure how many or what type of Reality Augments will be added in. This information will become available once the update is in progress.

In addition to Reality Augments, a brand new Level-Up Pack (currently codenamed ScarletBionic) may also be added to the game. Much like Axion Sentinel's Level Up Quest Pack from last season, this too will cost 1,200 V-Bucks and will feature an Outfit, Back Bling, Wrap, and Harvesting Tool.

