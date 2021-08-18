Fortnite vase of flowers location: Where to collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake in Fortnite Season 7

After failing to gain a combat advantage over the Fortnite aliens, Dr. Slone began looking at other ways to gain a foothold. In a strange turn of events, rather than fight the aliens, she has decided to try and befriend Joey through bribery.

While fresh fish were not appreciated, vintage cat food was definitely a success in breaking through to the NPC and gaining his trust. Now Slone wants to take things to the next level by helping Joey understand human culture better.

Joey for alien fortnite character is so transgenders pic.twitter.com/SWbNPS5yI6 — Moldy Rat Treat (@goatpaste) August 12, 2021

Given that all the aliens know is how to destroy and terraform, teaching them about human culture, such as gifting flowers, may help them see that there is more to living than just global domination.

While the chances are slim, Dr. Slone believes that gifting Joey a vase of flowers will further help gain his trust and provide an insight into the alien's trend of thought.

Loopers who volunteer to take on this task and complete it will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points. They will get to take in the lovely sights and sounds of Lazy Lake.

"Collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake" Fortnite Week 11 Legendary challenge (Image via Twitter/HYPEX)

Note: Fortnite Week 11 Legendary challenges go live on August 18, at 10.00 am ET.

How to complete the "Collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake" Fortnite Week 11 Legendary challenge

In order to complete this challenge, players need to travel to Lazy Lake, then find and collect one vase of flowers. The challenge is straightforward, and loopers should land directly at the landmark to complete it swiftly.

Although the challenge is easy, the area is likely to become a hot-drop zone, and players should use the houses for cover when looking for the vase of flowers in the area.

Drift took some time to cool off and take a swim across Lazy Lake and into Slurpy Swamp after receiving that strange message yesterday. Wonder who that was📸🌊#FortniteZeroPoint #Fortnite #FortniteSeason5 #Fortography #Gametography #Drift pic.twitter.com/w24i6O2ZEC — PokeSkull | SUMMER MIDAS (@poke_skull) January 25, 2021

There are a total of eight vases of flowers that can be picked up by players; however, only one needs to be collected to complete the task. Here are their locations:

Inside the house with the number three

Inside the house straight down the street from the building marked as three

On the opposite entrance of the same house

Inside the building opposite the truck

Outside the building with the air bike

Next to the swimming pool

The posh house with the circular swimming pool

The tiny house at the southern edge of the POI

All vase of flowers locations in Lazy Lake (Image via Fortnite.GG)

