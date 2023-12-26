Fortnite: Visit different train stations

With the introduction of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, a working rail network has been established on the island. You can use the train to rapidly transit from one part of the island to another. Although it only goes in one direction, if you time things correctly, you can easily rotate and take opponents by surprise. You can also loot the train for high-tier plunder.

As part of the "Weekly" challenge for Week 4 in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, you will have to visit train stations. The task at hand is relatively easy and can be done over the course of several matches. Once completed, you will be rewarded with 15,000 XP and will be closer to completing The Big Bang Battle Pass.

All train station locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

All train station locations in Chapter 5 Season 1 (v28.01.01) (Image via Fortnite.GG)

In total, there are six train stations on the Chapter 5 Season 1 map as of update v28.01.01. Here are their locations:

Snooty Station, located north of Snooty Steppes

Grand Station, located at Reckless Railways

Forest Station, located southwest of Classy Courts

Estate Station, located south of Lavish Lair

Riviera Station, located southeast of Ritzy Riviera

Orchard Station, located east of Snooty Steppes

Out of all the train stations located on the island, Riviera Station is the best one to stop at. You will be able to hire Mecha Team Shadow. This Fortnite NPC will follow you into combat and assist when possible. Consider spending some Gold on hiring the NPC when playing Solo.

Does the train stop at train stations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

No, the train does not stop at train stations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. It does not slow down, either. It is very similar to the train from GTA. Do not attempt to stand in front of it to slow it down - it will not end well.

On a side note, this is beneficial as players often plan ambushes at train stations. Since the train does not stop or slow down, if you happen to be on it, hold your ground, and you should be able to thwart the ambush. Consider using a Ballistic Shield in the process.

Alternatively, you could get off the train and loot the train station. There are quite a few Chests to be found at these Landmarks. Grand Station, located at the Reckless Railways (Named Location), has a considerable amount of loot for the taking.

That said, do remember that once you get off the train, you may not be able to sprint and catch up to it. For this reason, always plan ahead, and when playing with Duos, Trios, or Squads, communicate with teammates to ensure they are all on the same track.

