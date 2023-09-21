Fortnite: Visit Rumble Ruins, Mega City, and Slappy Shores

There are numerous Named Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. While some like Relentless Retreat, Sanguine Suites, and Eclipsed Estate are brand new, others like Mega City and Slappy Shores, have been there since the first half of Chapter 4. They have become staple fixtures in-game and are extremely popular owing to the loot that can be collected here.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 4 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you have to visit Rumble Ruins, Mega City, and Slappy Shores. Despite the task being most related to exploration, 24,000 experience points will be given out to those who can manage to complete it.

How to visit Rumble Ruins, Mega City, and Slappy Shores in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you must do three things: Visit, Rumble Ruins, Mega City, and lastly, Slappy Shores.

1) Land at Slappy Shores

Try to land first at Slappy Shores (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

To start this challenge, the first thing to do is to land at Slappy Shores. Since it's located at the edge of the island, landing here is the best option. If the Battle Bus' route is far away from this Named Location, it will make the task even easier. That said, once on the ground try to secure the area and stockpile loot. Get as many Slap Splashes and Shockwave Grenades as possible together with other items.

To find more loot, consider claiming the Capture Point that is located on the bridge adject to the Named Location. Once ready, get into one of the many vehicles located in the area and mark Mega City on the map.

2) Rotate to Mega City

Stay hidden when near Mega City - there are snipers everywhere (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Follow the road southward to reach Mega City as soon as possible. Alternatively, you can follow the road and take the bridge across the river and head south via Drift Ridge or follow the river while driving off road. The goal is to reach the limits of Mega City and not enter the Named Location as such. As soon as the word "Mega City," shows up on your screen, rotate towards Rumble Ruins.

3) Rotate to Rumble Ruins

Be careful while entering the Jungle Biome (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

This is where things will get a bit tricky. While taking a vehicle into the Jungle Biome is not too outlandish, there is not a lot of space to maneuver. As such, it may be a good idea to ditch the vehicle at the border of the Jungle Biome and proceed on foot.

This is where Slap Splashes and Shockwave Grenades will come in handy. You can use these items to quickly reach Rumble Ruins. Use Shockwaves to get from high-ground to low-ground with ease and the Slap Splashes to gain infinite stamina when needing to run.

