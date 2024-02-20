Fortnite visual glitch causes player to get taller and sit on top of the car while driving

The Fortnite community seems to be having a good time with the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mythics, with many making use of the Ninja Turtle weapons' capabilities to put on creative plays and gameplay moments. However, in a new Reddit clip by u/November23RD, the player showcased a hilarious visual glitch that happened when they hit a wall with one of the new Ninja Turtle mythics.

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mythics, namely Donatello's Staff, Michelangelo's Nunchaku, Raphael's Sai, and Leo's Kitanas, were added to the game for the Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Event. While these new weapons have brought excitement and variety to Chapter 5 Season 1, it seems to have its share of humourous bugs.

Fortnite player's accidental use of the new Ninja Turtle weapons leads to hilarious visual glitch

In the Reddit clip, u/November23RD can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, and the player's in-game character seemed to be walking a few feet above the ground, almost seeming like they're floating. This caused the character to seem noticeably taller than usual. The glitch brought with it an awkward and exaggerated height that adds to the absurd and unexpected nature of Fortnite.

That's not all, however, as while exploring the visual glitch, u/November23RD proceeded to enter a vehicle. This just added to the hilarity of the glitch as upon entering, the player found their character perched atop the vehicle as if they were sitting upon an invisible throne.

In the caption of the Reddit post, the player explained how they inadvertently hit a wall with Donatello's Staff, one of the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mythics, causing their character to glitch and appear as it does in the clip. The glitch can possibly attributed to the wall interrupting the Staff's attack animation, causing the player to be stuck mid-way and appear in the floating position.

The community jokingly reacted to u/November23RD's Reddit clip, with many claiming how OP was "ghost riding" and how the in-game character must have been eating a healthy meal to grow as tall as they appeared. Some players even joked about how the glitch made it appear as if Fortnite had brought back stretched resolution. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As the Fortnite community continues to explore the strategic capabilities of the Ninja Turtle weapons, its little unexpected moments of hilarity, like the one shared by u/November 23RD, add to the dynamic nature of the game.

