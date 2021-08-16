Fortnite Week 10 Alien Artifacts: All locations and how to find them

Alien Artifacts in Fortnite have become some of the most sought after materials in the game. Players require them to unlock several customization options for Kymera, an outfit available in Chapter 2 Season 7's Battle Pass.

Every week, Epic Games changes the locations of the Alien Artifacts on the map. Week 10 of Chapter 2 Season 7 has arrived with the new locations, and here's a quick guide for players to find them.

Where are the Alien Artifacts on the Fortnite map in Season 7 Week 10

Sharky Shell

The first Alien Artifact is located in the Sharky Shell landmark, which is towards the north of Coral Castle.

Sharky Shell in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

Players have to reach the middle of this small island and look for the artifact in the bottom floor of the devastated building.

Shanty Town

Shanty Town is another landmark on Fortnite Island where players can find the second Alien Artifact. The landmark is towards the west of Slurpy Swamp, and the Alien Artifact is near the water in one of the Eastern buildings.

Second Alien Artifact in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

Weeping Woods

The third Alien Artifact is towards the south of Weeping Woods. When players leave the POI from South, they come across a lumberyard.

Third Alien Artifact in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

Near the lumberyard, the Alien Artifact can be spotted between three trees.

Misty Meadows

The fourth Alien Artifact is towards the south east of Misty Meadows. On the peak, there's a satellite center and the item is inside a blue crate on the left.

Here's the location of the artifact on the map:

Fourth Alien Artifact in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

Weather Station

The Weather Station landmark that became popular as SypherPK's drop location is the final Alien Artifact location this week. Players have to reach the northern end of the station, and they will find the item below the solar panel.

The Weather Station is beside the Catty Corner POI and the peak is easily identifiable from long distance.

Chapter 2 Season 7 will end soon, and now is certainly the ideal time for players to start collecting all the Alien Artifacts.

Edited by Ashish Yadav