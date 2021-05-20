Fortnite Week 10 Challenges: How to spend time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwaves

Fortnite Week 10 challenges include one fun challenge wherein players must spend time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwaves. Upon completing the "Time Airborne using Hop Flopper and Shockwaves" Fortnite Week 10 Challenge, players will receive a whopping total of 1,33,000 experience points.

The challenge is divided into five stages. Completing the first stage yields the most experience points for the least amount of effort.

Stage 1: Time airborne 100s - 35,000 XP

Stage 2: Time airborne 200s - 24,500 XP

Stage 3: Time airborne 300s - 24,500 XP

Stage 4: Time airborne 400s - 24,500 XP

Stage 4: Time airborne 500s - 24,500 XP

Spend Time Airborne using Hop Flopper and Shockwaves

However, despite the low experience points earned from the latter stages of the challenge, it'll be a worthwhile investment for players to complete all the stages because the reward will be justified.

This article serves as a guide for players on completing the "Time Airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwaves" Fortnite Week 10 Challenge.

The easiest way to complete "Time Airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwaves" Fortnite Week 10 Challenge

Given how hard it is to fish Hop Floppers or find Shockwave grenades, players will need to use a simple strategy to maximize the usage of the items.

Step 1: Find Hop Floppers or find Shockwave grenades. An excellent place to find them would be in chests or supply drops.

Step 2: Collect as much material as possible. Metal would be the best, as players need to build high, and metal is harder to destroy. If metal is not available, any other material will work as well.

Step 3: Once the structure is high enough, extend outward a bit and then consume the Hop Flopper. Move towards the edge and use the shockwave grenade to fly through the air and get some time airborne.

Note: There is fall damage while these items are active

While time-consuming and risky, this method will speed up the "Time Airborne Using Hop Floppers and Shockwaves" Fortnite week 10 challenge by a lot.

However, if following the above method is not feasible or is taking too long, players can also use these items on hilltops or other high POIs within the game. Alternatively, if finding these items to use collectively proves to be too difficult, players should use each item as they come across it. This way, the challenge can be completed in pieces.

Watch the video here for more information:

