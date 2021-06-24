Fortnite Week 3 Challenges Cheatsheet: How to complete all challenges quickly

The Fortnite week 3 challenges are available to complete in the game right now, and although they seem simple on paper, a little help will certainly go a long way

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite has been going really well so far, and like other seasons, this one too has brought a huge roster of new gameplay elements, items, and new NPCs to Fortnite.

As the 3rd week of the season is here with the new challenges, it is best to know what the players are up against. So here is the complete guide to powering through the Fortnite Week 3 challenges for this season.

Now, over the past few weeks, the community has come to notice that the challenges are not particularly tough in nature, but they might get a little tedious. The same can be said about this season as well. However, completing the Fortnite Week 3 challenges will give the players a substantial XP boost towards their Battle Pass.

A guide to the Fortnite Week 3 challenges for Chapter 2 Season 7

As has been mentioned before, some of these challenges can get a bit tedious. However, with this little help, it might get a little bit easier for the players to complete these challenges.

Dance near a lit campfire: Fortnite Week 3, Challenge 1

This Fortnite Week 3 Challenge is exactly as it sounds. Just build a campfire and dance around it using the emotes available. However, players should build some walls around them, just in case someone spots them and takes the opportunity.

Catch fish at fishing spots

This Fortnite Week 3 Challenge is once again really simple: players need to catch fish at fishing spots five times. But in order to surely be able to catch fish, finding the perfect fishing spot is really important.

In general, Lazy Canoe and Lazy Lake are two of the best fishing spots in Fortnite right now, but if the players find these areas to be crowded, they can always go for the island on the east of Stealthy Stronghold.

Destroy three boats

Players can complete this Fortnite Week 3 Challenge along with the previous one, since boats are almost always available at fishing spots. If not, players can explore a few more coastal spots, and they are sure to find three boats, ready to be destroyed. However, time is of the essence, since other players might be out to finish this challenge as well.

Glide 20m while holding a chicken

This particular Fortnite Week 3 challenge would have been really tough if it was CS: GO. However, chickens can be found in abundance around Pleasant Park, making this Fortnite challenge a cakewalk.

Finish among the Top 10

Now, for this challenge, it is up to the players how they want to play this out. They can play it stealthily for most of the game, not picking fights unless absolutely necessary, until they reach the top 10.

Travel between Fortnite Porta-Potties

This challenge is one of the easiest of the lot. Just enter a porta-potty, and it will teleport the player to another location through another one.

Use nuts and bolts

In order to do this, players will need to first acquire nuts and bolts. They can do so by buying some from the Rick Sanchez NPC. Next, they will need to use these nuts and bolts thrice, so what they can do is upgrade the weapons they have.

Well, that concludes the guide to the Fortnite Week 3 Challenges for Chapter 2 Season 7.

