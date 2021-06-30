Fortnite Week 4 Legendary Challenges (Chapter 2, Season 7): Full list and how to complete them

The Fortnite Season 7, week 4 Legendary challenges will be going live in a few hours. Players can complete five challenges to earn a total of 165,000 experience points. Challenges are fundamental in nature and shouldn't prove to be difficult at all.

This article will briefly discuss how to complete each of these Fortnite challenges and walk players through the easiest ways to complete them. They will go live on June 30th, 10:00 a.m. ET.

Here's the list of Fortnite Season 7 week 4 Legendary challenges:

How to complete all Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Legendary challenges

1) Search the farm for clues

Players will need to land next to Steel Farm to look for clues. There are a total of four clues, but only two need to be found. A small magnifying class can identify the clues.

West of the Pizza Pit

Southwest of Steel Farm

North of Steel Farm

East of Steel Farm next to a red tractor

2) Visit Farmer Steel's favorite places

Players must visit Farmer Steel's favorite POIs in-game. Since they are spaced out a bit, players may need to make multiple attempts to cover all three POIs.

The Pizza Pit

Rainbow Rentals

Flopper Pond

3) Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows

There are 10 locations at which players can place signs. However, only four in total need to be placed.

Weeping Woods

Exits on either side of the Wooden Rentancual building

A small building at the end of the caravan parking lot

The smallest house next to the river

Outside the main entrance of the largest building

Misty Meadows

Payphone booth

Outside the shop with the "Oink" signboard

Outside the building adjacent to Cap'N Carp

Outside the building, which had blue luggage bags on the sidewalk

The small shop with a signboard outside

4) Collect doomsday preppers guide

The Doomsday Preppers Guide can be found on the ground floor, inside a small office within the Hydro 16 POI.

5) Forage for food, need supplies

Players will need to forage for supplies in and around Steel Farm. There are five locations to visit in total.

Wood bridge next to Steel Farm

In front of a small rock left of the bridge

East of the small rock next to the road

West of Steel Farm behind the hay bales

Behind the Red building on Steel Farm

Disclaimer: The "Visit Farmer Steel's favorite places" challenge locations may be subject to change once the challenges go live. This article will be updated as and when new information has been made available.

