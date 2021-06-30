Fortnite Week 4 Legendary Challenges (Chapter 2, Season 7): Full list and how to complete them

The Fortnite Season 7, week 4 Legendary challenges will be going live in a few hours. Players can complete five challenges to earn a total of 165,000 experience points. Challenges are fundamental in nature and shouldn't prove to be difficult at all.
This article will briefly discuss how to complete each of these Fortnite challenges and walk players through the easiest ways to complete them. They will go live on June 30th, 10:00 a.m. ET.
Here's the list of Fortnite Season 7 week 4 Legendary challenges:
How to complete all Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Legendary challenges
1) Search the farm for clues
Players will need to land next to Steel Farm to look for clues. There are a total of four clues, but only two need to be found. A small magnifying class can identify the clues.
- West of the Pizza Pit
- Southwest of Steel Farm
- North of Steel Farm
- East of Steel Farm next to a red tractor
2) Visit Farmer Steel's favorite places
Players must visit Farmer Steel's favorite POIs in-game. Since they are spaced out a bit, players may need to make multiple attempts to cover all three POIs.
- The Pizza Pit
- Rainbow Rentals
- Flopper Pond
3) Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows
There are 10 locations at which players can place signs. However, only four in total need to be placed.
Weeping Woods
- Exits on either side of the Wooden Rentancual building
- A small building at the end of the caravan parking lot
- The smallest house next to the river
- Outside the main entrance of the largest building
Misty Meadows
- Payphone booth
- Outside the shop with the "Oink" signboard
- Outside the building adjacent to Cap'N Carp
- Outside the building, which had blue luggage bags on the sidewalk
- The small shop with a signboard outside
4) Collect doomsday preppers guide
The Doomsday Preppers Guide can be found on the ground floor, inside a small office within the Hydro 16 POI.
5) Forage for food, need supplies
Players will need to forage for supplies in and around Steel Farm. There are five locations to visit in total.
- Wood bridge next to Steel Farm
- In front of a small rock left of the bridge
- East of the small rock next to the road
- West of Steel Farm behind the hay bales
- Behind the Red building on Steel Farm
