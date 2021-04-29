Fortnite Week 7 challenges: Where to find and consume foraged items in Season 6

Another week and another list of Fortnite challenges for players to complete. The "find and consume foraged items" quest is one of the easiest players to undertake for a massive reward of 24,000 experience points.

Players will be tasked to find and consume foraged items from their surroundings in-game. This task has to be repeated three times for the challenge to be completed. While foraging items in-game is not difficult, finding good spots to get the task done as quickly as possible is the main goal.

These are the Week 7 Challenges that will go live in less than 2 hours!



(Image by @XTigerHyperX) pic.twitter.com/csw1m8OSd6 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 29, 2021

This short guide will help players find ideals locations to land and complete the "find and consume foraged items" week 7 epic quest as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Top locations to find and consume foraged items for Fortnite Season 6 Week 7 challenge

There are many types of consumables in Fortnite Season 6 that players can search for and consume to complete the "find and consume foraged items" Epic quest.

Corn

Perhaps the most abundant of consumables in-game, foraging corn is the easiest thing for players to do. While many drop locations have cornfields in the surrounding area, the best location is Colossal Crops.

Players have to land on the cornfields and gather corn using the harvesting tool. Once done, consume three corns to complete the quest.

Cabbage

North of Colossal Crops, players will find The Orchard. This is a good spot to collect cabbages to complete the "find and consume foraged items" quest. Due to its location, the POI is not highly contested and is not a hot drop zone. Players shouldn't have an issue completing the quest here.

Another good place to forage for cabbages is Holly Hedges. There are multiple cabbage patches that players can forage to complete the quest. Landing in either of these will allow players to complete this Fortnite week 7 challenge quickly.

Mushrooms

Players can forage and consume a lot of mushrooms in the surrounding region of Guardian of The Woods. There are more than enough for players to forage and consume in this one area.

Be advised that owing to the dense forest in the area. Opponents could sneak up and disrupt players from completing this Fortnite week 7 challenge.

