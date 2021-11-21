Fortnite player who reached Level 1000 in Chapter 2 Season 8 shows what happens after

Yet another Fortnite player has managed to reach level 1000 in Chapter 2 Season 8. LootStationYT follows RAGES REVENGE on becoming the second player to reach level 1000. Although RAGES quit the game after achieving the massive feat, LootStation has stuck around to show other players what happens after the achievement.

The YouTuber has uploaded a new video showing how reaching level 1000 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 breaks the game. It seems like climbing levels become extremely easy after reaching level 1000. However, there is a catch.

Previously, fans thought that level progression stopped after a player reached level 1000 in Fortnite. While this is still technically true, it seems like Epic Games does have a sense of humor after all.

What happens after reaching level 1000 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

When RAGES REVENGE reached level 1000 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, he informed players that there was nothing after that. However, the video from LootStationYT clearly depicts that there certainly is something more to see after reaching such a ridiculous XP level.

Based on his video, players can clearly see that he levels up every time he gets any XP. Even the search for items helped the YouTuber gain a level immediately. In fact, LootStationYT managed to gain over a hundred levels in a single game. However, when he went back to the lobby, he was still at level X/1001.

LootStation @LootStationYT I am very annoyed right now. In case you didnt know there is a xp glitch in the game right now and this glitch gives you 100s of levels in 15 minutes and this just takes away the effort put in by true grinding. I am very annoyed right now. In case you didnt know there is a xp glitch in the game right now and this glitch gives you 100s of levels in 15 minutes and this just takes away the effort put in by true grinding.

According to LootStationYT, this is just a visual glitch that happens after players reach level 1000 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Regardless of the coding error, it still seems like this a funny way to reward players who achieve the impressive feat.

Does Epic reward players who reach level 1000 in Fortnite?

At present, Epic Games does not provide any rewards to players who reach the famous level. However, since the feat had never been done before, things might still change.

Ever since RAGES REVENGE became the first player to reach level 1000 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players have been asking the developers to reward them. Now, with the addition on LootStationYT, there are two contenders for this reward.

In fact, with two more weeks remaining before the season ends, there might be a few more players joining the esteemed club.

Certainly, these players deserve a reward for all the hours worth of grind they have put in. Perhaps a special cosmetic like the FNCS Pickaxe can be awarded to players who reach level 1000 in Fortnite.

